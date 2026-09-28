Atlasclear Holdings Announces Share Purchases By Executive Leadership And Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five Executives and Directors Purchased 815,000 ATCH Shares with Personal Funds

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the“Company”), a company building regulated financial infrastructure for smaller institutions, fintechs and advisors, today announced that five members of its executive leadership and Board of Directors purchased an aggregate of 815,000 shares of the Company's common stock with their personal funds in transactions executed on September 24 and 25, 2026.

According to Form 4s filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, the reporting persons were Executive Chairman John Schaible (100,000 shares); President Craig Ridenhour (100,000 shares); Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel Sandip Patel (100,000 shares); and directors Thomas Jon Hammond (500,000 shares) and Steven J. Carlson (15,000 shares). The aggregate transaction value was approximately $162,500, calculated using the prices reported in the filings. The shares were purchased by these individuals and were not awarded to them by the Company.

“These purchases reflect our confidence in AtlasClear and our continued alignment with AtlasClear shareholders as we execute on the Company's strategic objectives,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman.“Members of our leadership team and Board are shareholders alongside our investors, and we remain focused on building the business and creating long-term shareholder value.”

The Form 4s originally filed on September 28 contained an incorrect transaction code for the purchases, which initially coded the transactions as acquired as if granted to the directors by the Company. The amended Form 4s indicating the shares being acquired in open market purchases have been filed with the SEC as of this release.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its wholly owned subsidiary AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.), a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear's platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company's YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected future growth

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the Company's failure to enter into definitive agreements with the digital asset business or the Dawson James parties, or its failure to complete the proposed acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; failure to receive the required regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisitions, including the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming; the Company's inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the proposed acquisitions; delays in onboarding correspondent broker-dealers or the failure of correspondent relationships to generate the anticipated revenue; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear targets; slowdowns in securities or digital asset trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; and any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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