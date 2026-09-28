Aberdeen Announces 2026 AGM Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. – (“ Aberdeen” or the“ Company”) (TSX: AAB) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated August 28, 2026, for the 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Aberdeen held on September 28, 2026, (the“ Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Aberdeen management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below. A total of 50,050,225 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 31.146% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Election of Directors The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote:

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Fred Leigh 98.817% 1.183% Gregory Biniowsky 67.441% 32.559% Dev Shetty 67.249% 32.751%



Shareholders at the Meeting also (i) approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditors, and (ii) set the number of directors at three (3).

The special resolution respecting a proposed consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of up to 10 for one was not approved at the Meeting and was therefore revoked due to insufficient shareholder support.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

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