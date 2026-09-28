Aberdeen Announces 2026 AGM Results
|Nominee
|Percentage of Votes For
|Percentage of Votes Withheld
|Fred Leigh
|98.817%
|1.183%
|Gregory Biniowsky
|67.441%
|32.559%
|Dev Shetty
|67.249%
|32.751%
Shareholders at the Meeting also (i) approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditors, and (ii) set the number of directors at three (3).
The special resolution respecting a proposed consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of up to 10 for one was not approved at the Meeting and was therefore revoked due to insufficient shareholder support.
ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.
Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.
For further information, please contact:
Dev Shetty
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
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