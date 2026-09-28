Institute Of LAG Research Launches Memori Baby, An Ad-Free Baby Tracker And Private Family Album

Memori Baby, a baby tracker and private family album for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Memori Baby, an ad-free baby tracker and family-only photo album built by an 18-year-old founder in Fukuoka, Japan, is now available on the App Store.

- Leon Moriguchi, founder of Institute of LAG ResearchFUKUOKA, JAPAN, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Institute of LAG Research today announced that Memori Baby, a baby tracker and private family photo album for parents from pregnancy through age 12, is available on the App Store in English, Japanese and Spanish. The app was released on Sept. 23, 2026.Parents log a lot of sensitive information in baby apps, and much of it leaves the app. A February 2026 audit in Internet Policy Review found that all 14 of the most-downloaded baby-tracking apps on Android sent data to third parties. A May 2026 Surfshark study found that 8 of 10 popular pregnancy and baby apps shared data with third parties.Memori is built the other way around. The iOS app contains no advertising or analytics SDKs and shows no ads on any plan. Next-feeding predictions and cry detection run on the iPhone itself; cry detection only notices when crying starts and stops, and audio is never stored or sent. Records and photos are visible only to the family members a parent invites, unless the parent chooses to share a link. On the Ultra plan, families can turn on end-to-end encryption for posts, comments and the family album, so only their own devices can read them. Care logs are encrypted on Memori's servers with keys the company manages.Parents and caregivers can log feeding, sleep, diapers, temperature, growth, vaccinations and doctor visits in a few taps, and log common entries from Apple Watch and home-screen widgets. Photos and videos go into an album for each child, with no cap on how many a family keeps or for how long (fair use applies). Relatives can be invited in the app as view-only members or with permission to post and log. Grandparents who do not use the app can view the album in a web browser with a three-word code, and parents can make that access view-only and short-lived. Parents can also export a monthly diary book as a PDF."Family photos and videos are precious memories. They capture a child's growth, which is profoundly irreversible, and the irreplaceable challenge of being a parent," said Leon Moriguchi, founder of Institute of LAG Research. "Because this album is for your family alone, you can keep anything. Look back, and the memories come rushing back, vividly. That's the kind of place I hope Memori will be."Leon Moriguchi, a high school student in Fukuoka who researches computational medicine and AI safety in medicine, designed and built Memori as the institute's sole engineer. Families who choose the Partner Ultra plan can contribute de-identified records to medical research; photos and videos in the family album are never used.Availability and pricingMemori is free to download, and all logging, the photo and video album, and family sharing are free. Optional Partner Ultra and Ultra subscriptions add features such as AI predictions, voice logging and 4K video. Partner Ultra is free, with no conditions, for families managing complex medical care; contributing to research is optional. Memori runs on iPhone and iPad (iOS and iPadOS 26.2 or later) and supports Apple Watch. It is available on the App Store. Screenshots, logos and the founder's biography are in the Memori press kit, and more information is at memori.About Institute of LAG ResearchInstitute of LAG Research is a research institute in Fukuoka, Japan, founded in April 2026. Its work spans computational science and clinical medicine. Memori is its first product.

Leon Moriguchi

Institute of LAG Research

+81 90-8646-7781

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Institute of LAG Research Launches Memori Baby, an Ad-Free Baby Tracker and Private Family Album News Provided By Institute of LAG Research September 28, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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