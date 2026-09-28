Cedar Mesa Pottery Marks 45 Years Of Authentic Native American Pottery

Utah pottery workshop connects collectors and qualified resellers with handcrafted Navajo pottery rooted in cultural creativity.

BLANDING, UT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cedar Mesa Pottery is marking 45 years of creating authentic Native American pottery while supporting artistic employment in southeastern Utah. Founded in Blanding in the fall of 1981, the company began during a severe regional economic downturn, when local resident Joe F. Lyman established a pottery workshop to create jobs and celebrate the area's cultural heritage.From the beginning, Cedar Mesa Pottery employed Navajo and Ute artisans and encouraged them to express their creativity and cultural inspiration without rigid commercial restrictions. Today, its artists continue producing individually signed Native pottery featuring traditional Southwestern forms, designs and stories.Collectors can shop authentic Native American pottery, including Navajo pottery, Southwest pottery and pieces sometimes sought under the traditional category of Indian pottery. The selection includes decorative vessels, figurines, wind bells, Kokopelli designs and the distinctive Native American wedding vase.Each Navajo wedding vase and other handcrafted piece reflects the individual artist's creative interpretation. Customers searching for American Indian pottery for sale, Native American pottery for sale or Navajo pottery for sale can order directly from Cedar Mesa Pottery. Every qualifying piece is signed by its artist and includes a Cedar Mesa Pottery Certificate of Authenticity or story card.“For 45 years, Cedar Mesa Pottery has brought together artistic opportunity, cultural inspiration and meaningful craftsmanship,” said Joe B Lyman, Owner at Cedar Mesa Pottery.“Our goal is to help customers discover pottery with a genuine connection to its artist and the landscape and traditions that inspired it.”Retailers, galleries and other qualified resale businesses can also access Cedar Mesa Pottery wholesale. The wholesale website currently features a selection of best-selling products, with additional items continuing to be added.About Cedar Mesa PotteryEstablished in 1981, Cedar Mesa Pottery produces handcrafted Native American pottery in Blanding, Utah. Its collections feature work by Native American artists and include more than 60 product lines inspired by Southwestern landscapes, stories and traditional designs.

Joe B Lyman

Cedar Mesa Pottery

+1 435-678-2241

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Cedar Mesa Pottery Marks 45 Years of Authentic Native American Pottery News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 28, 2026, 21:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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