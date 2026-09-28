Momentum Acquisitions Releases Columbus Housing Market Update Based On August 2026 Redfin Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) August 2026 Redfin data shows Columbus home sales increasing while median prices rise only 0.6%, highlighting a market increasingly focused on price, condition and seller flexibility.

Columbus, OH, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Acquisitions, a real estate solutions company based in Columbus, Ohio, today released a Columbus housing market update based on Redfin data for the three months ending August 2026. The data shows a 5.8% increase in home sales, while the median sale price rose 0.6% to $299,802. The update notes that the median number of days on the market for homes in Columbus is now 42 days, up slightly from 41 days the previous year. Momentum Acquisitions also outlines its as-is home purchase option for homeowners with inherited homes, vacant properties, houses in need of significant repairs, or other complex real estate situations.







Momentum Acquisitions: Columbus Housing Market Update

The median number of days on the market for homes in Columbus is now 42 days, up slightly from 41 days the previous year, according to Redfin. That figure does not include the preparation that may occur before a property is listed, including repairs, cleanout, photography, staging, showings, and negotiations. Momentum Acquisitions offers an alternative for homeowners who want to avoid some of these steps by purchasing properties as-is, including inherited homes, vacant properties, and houses in need of significant repairs.

Luke Miller, Head of Acquisitions for Momentum Acquisitions, commented on the current market:

"The Columbus housing market is in an interesting phase where transaction volume is rising while price appreciation remains limited. Sellers may need to be more realistic about both their property's market value and how long the selling process can take. At Momentum Acquisitions, our goal is to provide a straightforward and transparent option for homeowners who need to sell quickly, regardless of the property's condition."

Momentum Acquisitions has assisted more than 100 local homeowners with complex real estate situations, including pre-foreclosure, divorce, inherited properties, and homes requiring extensive repairs. The company works directly with Columbus-area property owners who may prefer an alternative to preparing and listing a home through the traditional sales process.

As market conditions continue to change, Momentum Acquisitions provides Columbus homeowners with another option for those looking to sell a property quickly. The company purchases homes as-is and offers flexible closing timelines designed around each seller's situation.

About Momentum Acquisitions

Momentum Acquisitions was built on a belief that selling your home shouldn't be a months-long ordeal. Momentum Acquisitions was founded to give Columbus homeowners a better option - a real, local cash buyer who moves fast, plays fair, and treats every seller with respect. Based right here in Columbus, OH, our team has helped over 100 local homeowners solve difficult real estate situations - from foreclosure and divorce to inherited properties and homes that needed serious repairs. Every deal is handled personally, every offer is transparent, and every closing runs on your timeline.

Press Inquiries

Luke Miller

luke [at] momentumacquisitions.com

+16144121827



21 E State St Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43215