NUE VODKA EXPANDS NUE NATURALS LINE WITH NEW VANILLA VODKA

NUE Vodka launches NUE Naturals Vanilla Vodka

NUE Vodka, the American-made, 7X distilled, award-winning vodka, is launching NUE Naturals Vanilla Vodka, a clean, modern take on flavored vodka.

FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NUE Vodka, the American-made, 7X distilled, award-winning vodka brand, is expanding its NUE Naturals portfolio with the launch of NUE Naturals Vanilla Vodka, a clean, modern take on flavored vodka created for today's drinker.NUE Naturals is giving vanilla vodka a new formulation: zero sugar, zero carbs, no artificial flavors, and no artificial coloring. The new expression pairs one of flavored vodka's most familiar flavors with the attributes consumers are increasingly looking for - at an accessible price point.Open the bottle, and rich vanilla aromas come through immediately, creating a distinct profile designed to work in classic cocktails. NUE Naturals Vanilla offers an alternative to the sweeter, more heavily formulated expressions that have long defined the flavored vodka category.“With the continued growth of espresso martinis, we want to own the cleaner, skinny version of the cocktail and inspire other indulgent cocktails that live on the lighter side. Nue Naturals Vanilla achieves this all the while keeping the rich flavor that makes the espresso martini a superstar cocktail, which is what today's drinker wants.” said Anthony Moniello, Next Century Spirits CEO.“NUE Naturals Vanilla Vodka has zero sugar, zero carbs, and it's full of flavor despite being less than 90 calories per serving.”At the center of the NUE Naturals Vanilla launch is one of America's most popular contemporary cocktails: the Espresso Martini.NUE Naturals Vanilla provides a natural complement to coffee and espresso, adding luscious vanilla character without relying on a sugary flavored vodka. The result is NUE's signature Skinny Espresso Martini - full of flavor, none of the guilt.NUE Skinny Espresso MartiniIngredients.2 oz. NUE Naturals Vanilla Vodka.1 oz. fresh espresso.1⁄2 oz. coffee liqueur*.Ice.Espresso beans for garnishDirectionsAdd ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously until chilled and frothy. Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass and garnish with espresso beans.*Coffee liqueur and other cocktail ingredients may contain sugar and carbohydrates.NUE Naturals Vanilla joins the NUE Naturals portfolio of Citrus and Cucumber, with a proposition built around uncomplicated flavor and approachability. The launch builds on NUE Vodka's mission to make premium-quality vodka approachable for a new generation of consumers, without unnecessary pretense.NUE Naturals Vanilla is available now at select retailers and on-premise accounts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas, with more markets forthcoming. The suggested retail price is $14.99 per 750ML bottle.For more information, visit NueVodka or follow @NueVodkaUSA on Instagram.ABOUT NUE VODKANUE Vodka is an American-made vodka created around a simple idea: premium quality doesn't need the premium pretense. Seven-times distilled for exceptional smoothness, NUE delivers an approachable, versatile drinking experience designed for modern cocktails and occasions. The NUE portfolio includes its flagship vodka and NUE Naturals flavored expressions, combining contemporary flavors with an uncomplicated approach to vodka.7X Distilled. Not 7X The Price.

Peter Saluk

Next Century Spirits

+1 347-640-0179

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NUE VODKA EXPANDS NUE NATURALS LINE WITH NEW VANILLA VODKA News Provided By Next Century Spirits September 28, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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