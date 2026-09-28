Houston Attorney Ben Dominguez Relaunches The Ben Dominguez Law Firm Website At Benwins

The refreshed benwins publishes English and Spanish injury claim pages for Houston metro residents hurt in car, truck, and construction accidents.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ben Dominguez, founder of Ben Dominguez Law Firm, has relaunched the firm's website at benwins with English and Spanish sections covering car accident, 18-wheeler, and construction-site injury claims across the Houston metro. Ben Dominguez is a personal injury and car accident trial attorney in Houston, Texas. The relaunched website carries more than 15 case-type pages, an explainer on how injury settlements are calculated, and a published verdict list running from $300,000 to $12.5 million.The relaunched website adds city pages for Katy, Baytown, League City, Missouri City, and The Woodlands, alongside practice-area pages for truck accidents, premises liability, construction accidents, product liability, and rideshare crashes. A full Spanish version of the site runs under the headline Gana Con Ben and carries the same practice-area structure for Houston's Spanish-speaking residents.Harris County recorded 115,173 traffic crashes and 579 traffic fatalities in 2024, according to the Texas Department of Transportation report Crashes and Injuries by County. Each of those crash types has a page of its own on the Ben Dominguez Law Firm website, with the firm's contingency-fee terms and a free consultation form stated on the page rather than buried in a footer.Ben Dominguez Law Firm has represented injured Texans for 30 years on a contingency-fee basis. Published results include a $12.5 million construction work injury recovery and a $7 million automobile accident recovery.Ben Dominguez hosts the Ben Wins Texas Law Podcast, a bilingual English and Spanish show covering the Texas two-year statute of limitations, the 51 percent modified comparative fault bar, and insurance adjuster tactics show runs on a subdomain of the Ben Dominguez Law Firm website.

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Houston Attorney Ben Dominguez Relaunches the Ben Dominguez Law Firm Website at Benwins News Provided By Case Engine September 28, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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