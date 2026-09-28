Los Angeles Small Business Expo Returns September 30 With AI Experts And Entrepreneurs Featured On Shark Tank

Attendees gather for a keynote session at a previous Small Business Expo. The Los Angeles event returns to the Pasadena Convention Center on September 30, 2026.

Business owners meet with an exhibitor at a previous Small Business Expo. The September 30 Los Angeles show will feature more than 100 exhibitors.

A speaker leads an educational workshop at a previous Small Business Expo. The Los Angeles event brings business education and networking to the Pasadena Convention Center on September 30.

Attendees connect at a previous Small Business Expo networking gathering. The Los Angeles show combines business education with opportunities to meet fellow entrepreneurs.

Free general admission brings Southern California entrepreneurs together with 100+ exhibitors at the Pasadena Convention Center

- Zachary Lezberg, Founder & CEO, Small Business ExpoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles Small Business Expo returns to the Pasadena Convention Center this Wednesday, September 30, bringing more than 100 exhibitors, founders featured on ABC's Shark Tank and practical AI and marketing education to Southern California business owners. Presented by Verizon Business, the event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time, with free general admission.Participating exhibitors include Adobe, Amazon Business, American Express, GEICO, Costco Business Center, BMO, Brex, Gusto, T-Mobile, TD SYNNEX, Textellent and Zoho. Business owners can meet providers across technology, marketing, financing, insurance, payroll and other essential services, compare solutions and discuss their needs face to face.“A business owner should be able to walk into this show with a problem and leave with a plan,” said Zachary Lezberg, Founder and CEO of Small Business Expo.“Whether it's finding more customers, figuring out where AI can save time or meeting the right service provider, we're bringing the people and resources together to help owners take their next step.”Founders share what happens after the pitchAt 1 p.m., BenjiLock Founder and CEO Robbie Cabral and LUNA MAGIC Co-Founder and CEO Mabel Frías, both featured on ABC's Shark Tank, will share their entrepreneurial journeys in a candid conversation moderated by Nicole Denise, Brand Intelligence Strategist and CEO of CoAgency.Earlier, at 11:15 a.m., Jourdan Guyton, Founder and CEO of Vera Jean Media and a Verizon Small Business Digital Ready instructor, will present“Your Content Should Be Making Sales: How to Turn Attention Into Customers.” The keynote will focus on creating content that builds trust and moves prospective customers to act.Practical education for everyday business decisionsThe workshop program addresses decisions owners face now, from adopting AI to improving marketing and managing employees. Highlights include:. AI in daily operations. Ramon Lopez of Amazon Web Services will share practical ways to automate time-consuming work and use business data. Iddo Gino of Gamut will explore AI agents for tasks such as customer follow-ups and invoices.. Marketing that generates business. Crystal Houston of Llab Marketing will lead a session on building a 90-day marketing strategy, while Melissa Leal of Textellent will cover business texting and customer follow-up.. Tax and workforce questions. Sessions include guidance from the Internal Revenue Service and California Franchise Tax Board, along with workshops on S-corporation elections, hiring and employee retention.Beyond the sessions, attendees can explore the exhibit floor and connect through the Business Card Exchange and Get Dottedindustry identification system. Speed networking and industry meet-ups are available to Silver, Gold, Platinum and VIP badge holders.The event's Platinum Sponsors are American Express and GEICO Business Insurance. Gold Sponsors include Adobe, Amazon, GotPrint, PressRelease and SmartMode AI.Registration and event detailsLos Angeles Small Business Expo takes place Wednesday, September 30, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101. Free general admission and paid badge upgrades are available.Register and view the complete agenda: TheSmallBusinessExpo/city/los-angeles/About Small Business ExpoFounded in 2008, Small Business Expo produces business-to-business trade shows, conferences and networking events in major U.S. cities, connecting small business owners, entrepreneurs and startups with education, service providers and opportunities to build business relationships.Media Contact: Steven Bryant |...This event is not affiliated with or endorsed by Shark Tank, Sony Pictures or ABC.

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Small Business Expo

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Los Angeles Small Business Expo Returns September 30 With AI Experts and Entrepreneurs Featured on Shark Tank News Provided By Small Business Expo LLC September 28, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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