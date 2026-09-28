Argo Real Estate Launches Henry Moskowitz Future Leaders Scholarship Program For Residents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New $7,500 Scholarship Honors Company Founder's Legacy and Invests in the Future of Newark's Next Generation

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Argo Real Estate, a privately owned, full-service real estate firm with offices in Manhattan and Queens, and an affiliate of Ivy Hill Park Apartments and Elizabeth Towers in Newark, NJ, has launched the Henry Moskowitz Future Leaders Scholarship Program. This new initiative will support eligible residents of its Newark properties who plan to pursue higher education. Applications are now open, with a deadline of Oct. 12, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET.The program offers a $7,500 scholarship award to qualifying applicants, with up to two awards granted per cycle. It is open to residents of Ivy Hill Park Apartments, located at 5 Manor Drive in Newark, and 455 Elizabeth Avenue in Newark. The scholarship is administered by Scholarship America, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarships and education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.The scholarship honors Henry Moskowitz, the founder of Argo Real Estate and a Holocaust survivor who emigrated from Poland to the United States in 1951 with virtually nothing. Through determination and hard work, he built a thriving real estate business with holdings across Manhattan, Queens, and New Jersey, including Ivy Hill Park Apartments in Newark, which Argo has maintained since the mid-1960s. Henry lived in New York City until his passing in 2008 at age 102."My father believed in Newark long before it was easy to do so, and he believed even more deeply in the people who called it home," said Mark Moskowitz, President and CEO of Argo Real Estate. "He built everything he had from nothing, and he never forgot the importance of giving others the tools to do the same. This scholarship is our way of honoring his memory, continuing his legacy, and opening doors for the talented young people in our Newark community."To be eligible, applicants must be current high school seniors, undergraduate students, or students accepted into or enrolled in a master's degree program. Applicants must be residents of Ivy Hill Park Apartments or 455 Elizabeth Avenue in Newark, with the applicant's parent or grandparent listed as the tenant of record on the lease. Applicants must have lived at one of the two properties for a minimum of six months as of the application deadline and maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.Eligible students may be pursuing full-time or part-time study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, vocational-technical school, or graduate school. Award recipients are selected by Scholarship America based on academic performance, demonstrated leadership, community and school involvement, work experience, a personal statement of educational and career goals, and unusual personal or family circumstances. Financial need is not considered in the selection process.Awards are one-time only, and past recipients may not reapply. Scholarship funds can be applied to any education-related expenses. All applicants will be notified of decisions in mid-December, with payments processed in January.Eligible residents may apply by visiting . For questions or scholarship support, contact Scholarship America at... or (507) 931-1682.About Argo Real Estate:Founded in 1952, Argo Real Estate is one of New York's longest-standing independently owned real estate companies. Argo is an owner, developer, and manager of over 12,000 units with a longstanding reputation for integrity and client service. Argo's in-house brokerage team has been responsible for more than $1 billion in sales and development transactions. Its Closings and Transfers Department received the city's number one rating. In addition, Argo was named in Crain's Business New York“Best Places to Work” feature for four consecutive years.# # #Media Contact:

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Argo Real Estate Launches Henry Moskowitz Future Leaders Scholarship Program For Residents News Provided By 10 to 1 Public Relations September 28, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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