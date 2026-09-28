National Black Church Initiative Activates Project BIG VOTE For Mayor Karen Bass With Its 4,000 Los Angeles Churches

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass

- Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, has activated Project BIG VOTE in support of Mayor Karen Bass's reelection campaign. NBCI previously announced its endorsement of Mayor Bass in June 2026.Project BIG VOTE was established by NBCI to provide voter education, outreach, transportation to the polls, and other voter-participation activities. NBCI says more than 4,000 churches will participate in the initiative in support of its endorsement of Mayor Bass.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says,“Mayor Karen Bass, in the eyes of the church, is a compassionate leader for marginalized Los Angeles residents. She has fought injustice throughout her adult life and has demonstrated the type of leadership that we believe is important to the church and community. This is why we support her continuing in the role of Mayor of Los Angeles.”Evans continued,“I have authorized over 4,000 churches to provide education, outreach, rides to the polls, and other voter-participation activities through Project BIG VOTE. We are asking our members to support and vote for Mayor Karen Bass.”Project BIG VOTE has several key components designed to encourage voter participation:. Voter Education: Providing voters with information concerning the voting process and issues affecting their communities, including housing, education, and health care.. Outreach: Participating churches will conduct outreach focusing on elderly voters, people with disabilities, and first-time voters.. Community Issues: Project BIG VOTE will provide information concerning issues that NBCI and its participating churches identify as important to their communities.. Getting Out the Vote (GOTV): Participating churches will provide transportation to polling locations, including outreach to residents of senior and low-income apartment communities.NBCI first announced its endorsement of Mayor Bass for reelection on June 3, 2026. Bass advanced from the June 2 primary and is a candidate in the November 3, 2026, Los Angeles mayoral general election.National Black Church InitiativeThe National Black Church Initiative is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members. NBCI works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, the environment, and economic opportunity. Its programs combine faith, credible research, and practical strategies to address complex economic and social challenges.

Anthony Evans

National Black Church Initiative

+1 202-744-0184

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Black Church Initiative Activates Project BIG VOTE For Mayor Karen Bass with its 4,000 Los Angeles Churches News Provided By National Black Church Initiative September 28, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.