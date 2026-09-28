NCV Announces NCV W 34Th, A Storage-First Wine Facility For Serious Collectors And Wine Logistics Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Opening Winter 2026, NCV W 34th will offer private wine lockers for experienced collectors and wine cold dock services for temperature-sensitive wine shipments.

- Jost LunstrothHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NCV has announced plans for NCV W 34th, a new Houston wine storage facility designed for serious collectors and wine logistics partners who need professional wine storage without the lounge-style amenities of a traditional private wine club environment like the two current NCV locations.NCV's roots in purpose built wine storage date back to 2009 when the company opened its Wroxton location. At the time, NCV Wroxton introduced a dedicated wine storage concept that was new to the Texas market with wine professionals noting few comparable facilities elsewhere in the country. NCV expanded with a second location in 2013 and has continued to grow its wine storage, collection management and logistics services. Its subsidiary, NCV Custom Wine Rooms, designs and builds award winning custom wine features in greater Houston, the Hill Country, and Dallas.Located just outside the Loop near 290, NCV W34th is expected to open in Winter 2026 and will serve a different need than NCV's existing wine storage locations. While NCV's current facilities offer amenity-rich environments for wine collectors, NCV W 34th is being developed as a storage-first facility focused on proper wine preservation, practical access, and high-volume wine movement.The facility will include a limited number of private lockers for collectors who need quality wine storage without additional gathering spaces or hospitality-driven amenities. NCV W 34th will also introduce wine cold dock services for companies and individuals shipping pallets of wine in or out of the Houston area.“We know there are serious collectors with wines that need to lie down for years, but they don't necessarily need the amenity-rich experience we offer at our existing NCV locations,” said Jost Lunstroth, Founder of NCV.“They need wine storage that is done correctly, at a price point that competes with self-storage facilities claiming to offer wine storage. NCV W 34th was created for that collector.”For many experienced collectors, the current market often means choosing between private wine storage facilities designed around social amenities or standard self-storage facilities that were never truly built for wine. NCV W 34th is designed to fill that gap with a purpose-built option created by wine people for wine people.The new facility also supports NCV's growing wine logistics business. As wine shipments and deliveries have become a larger part of the company's work, W 34th gives NCV the ability to expand into wine cross-docking, a service designed for those moving temperature-sensitive wine shipments through the Houston market.“Over the years, our logistics business has continued to grow around wine shipments and deliveries,” Jost said.“This location allows us to expand that work and offer a completely new service to collectors and wine logistics companies. Anyone shipping wine in or out of the Houston area can use our cold dock service knowing their pallets are being held in a facility built specifically for wine.”NCV W 34th is intentionally different from a traditional luxury wine storage club. There are no lounge areas, gathering spaces, or social amenities planned for the facility. The focus is simple: provide a professional environment for wine collections, palletized shipments, and collectors who care most about protecting the wine itself.“This is not about creating another place to gather,” Jost said.“This is about NCV level wine storage conditions for wines that require aging before they are ready to drink."A limited number of private lockers will be available. Collectors interested in joining the waiting list may contact NCV at 713-722-0181 for more information.

Jost Lunstroth

Nos Caves Inc.

+1 713-722-0181

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NCV Announces NCV W 34th, a Storage-First Wine Facility for Serious Collectors and Wine Logistics Partners News Provided By Nos Caves Inc. September 28, 2026, 20:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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