Deadline Alert: York Space Systems, Inc. (YSS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems, Inc. (“York Space Systems” or the“Company”) (NYSE: YSS ): (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering; and/or (b) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR YORK SPACE SYSTEMS, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 11, 2026, at approximately 10 AM EST, Wolfpack Research published a report, stating that it “suspect[s]” that the Pentagon's decision to“halt Tranche 3 funding and destroy the SDA... may have been due to York's failure to live up to their own hype.” Among other things, the report stated that the Company's“main pitch to customers and investors” was“that they [are] operating on a modular platform” but multiple former employees claimed that York “sent satellites into space without even knowing if the software was fit to accomplish its basic mission.” That is, the report claimed that“York's satellites simply did not function as expected because the company did not finish developing the software for these satellites before launching them” and waited until they were in orbit to fully debug them.

On this news, YSS stock price fell approximately $7 during intraday trading on May 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, the Company's stock was trading as low as $9.33 per share, an over 70% decline from the $34 per share IPO price.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; (2) that this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's contracts with the SDA deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems, Inc. securities, you may move the Court no later than October 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .