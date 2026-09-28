California Masonic Foundation Appoints Matthew Scelza As Next President And CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned nonprofit leader brings more than 30 years of experience across education, philanthropy and social services to build on the Foundation's statewide impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Masonic Foundation today announced Matthew Scelza, CFRE, CSPG, as its new president and chief executive officer. Scelza succeeds Douglas Ismail, who will retire in December following 25 years of leadership and service to the Foundation and California Freemasonry. Scelza assumes the role today and will work alongside Ismail during the transition.

Scelza brings more than 30 years of nonprofit leadership and philanthropy experience to the Foundation, with a career spanning fundraising, strategic planning, communications, marketing, board development and organizational leadership. His experience across education, health and social services closely aligns with the Foundation's work supporting public education and strengthening services for seniors and communities throughout California.

“Matt brings the experience, vision and relationship-centered approach to leadership we were looking for in the Foundation's next president,” said Mark McNee, chair of the California Masonic Foundation Board of Trustees.“Doug has built an extraordinary legacy over the past 25 years, growing the Foundation's reach and developing programs that have made a meaningful difference for communities across California. Matt's background and commitment to service position him well to build on this strong foundation and lead the organization into its next chapter.”

Most recently, Scelza served as executive director of the Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Providence Hospice and Palliative Care in Los Angeles and Orange counties. In that role, he led fundraising and development efforts supporting hospice and palliative care for thousands of patients and families each year. He also expanded the organization's planned giving program and worked closely with donors, board members, physicians, community leaders and Providence executives to advance its mission.

Previously, Scelza held senior leadership roles with organizations including the Lupus Foundation of America, Bet Tzedek – The House of Justice and Incite Social Impact Marketing. Earlier in his career, he led development efforts for education-focused organizations including Inner-City Arts and MLA Partner Schools. Across these roles, he has built and expanded fundraising programs, established regional operations, developed community and corporate partnerships and led teams supporting mission-driven organizations.

“I am thrilled to be selected as the next president of the California Masonic Foundation,” said Scelza.“The Foundation's unique combination of statewide reach and local impact is deeply meaningful to me, and I look forward to working alongside Masons and lodges across California to build on the Foundation's strong legacy and advance our mission in the years ahead.”

Scelza is a Certified Fund Raising Executive and a Certified Specialist in Planned Giving. He earned both his bachelor's degree in American Studies and master's degree in education from Stanford University. He has also served as a volunteer and community leader on nonprofit boards and advised organizations on fundraising and marketing strategy.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world's first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth-within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have approximately 32,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

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