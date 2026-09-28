La Paz, Baja California Sur, Expands Its Hotel Portfolio With A Major New Opening And Growing Golf Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The capital of Baja California Sur continues to broaden its accommodation and leisure experiences, with new hospitality, golf and gastronomy options adding new ways to experience the region, including the upcoming opening of Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Paz, Baja California Sur, is expanding its tourism offering with new hotel development and continued growth in golf, wellness, gastronomy and hospitality, creating more options for travelers to stay longer and explore the capital and its surrounding areas.

A major new addition is Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, scheduled to welcome guests beginning October 20, 2026. Located on the historic Malacon, the 90-room hotel brings new life to the iconic Hotel Perla, combining elements of its 1940s Art Deco character with contemporary design. The property will feature four restaurants, a rooftop pool and bar, wellness experiences and waterfront views. It will also be the first Hilton property in La Paz.

Perla joins a growing collection of hotels ranging from properties in the historic center to accommodations along the coast and in nearby communities, giving travelers more options to experience the region.

Golf is also becoming an increasingly relevant part of the tourism offering. At Puerta Cortés, El Cortés Golf Club features an 18-hole, par-72 course designed by Gary Player, with views of the water from 17 of its 18 holes. The adjacent Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerta Cortés combines accommodation with golf, a beach club, spa, swimming pool, restaurants and marina access, creating an integrated option for travelers looking to combine golf with other experiences.

The development at Puerta Cortés adds another dimension to the region's hospitality offering, allowing visitors to combine golf with outdoor activities, wellness, dining and marine experiences in a coastal setting.

Gastronomy is another growing part of the experience in La Paz, Baja California Sur, with local and contemporary restaurants gaining recognition for their approach to regional ingredients and seafood. The city's culinary scene has also received attention from the MICHELIN Guide, highlighting restaurants that reflect the region's connection to the sea, Baja California Sur ingredients and evolving dining culture. For travelers, gastronomy provides another way to experience the character of La Paz, from fresh local seafood to contemporary interpretations of Baja cuisine.

Beyond hotels and golf, travelers can build their stay around a wide range of experiences, including private marine excursions, island visits, wellness, gastronomy, outdoor adventure and cultural activities throughout the city and surrounding areas.

The evolving hospitality offering also supports a broader range of travel interests, including golf, wellness, gastronomy, adventure, meetings, incentives and special events. The continued development of hotels, restaurants and tourism services provides travelers with more ways to explore the region while choosing accommodations and experiences that fit their interests.

With the opening of Perla and continued development at Puerta Cortés, La Paz is broadening its accommodation and leisure offering while maintaining the character and scale that distinguish the region.

From the historic Malecon to golf overlooking the coastline, La Paz offers an expanding range of places to stay and experiences to discover.

About La Paz, Baja California Sur

La Paz is the capital of Baja California Sur, with a growing selection of hotels and tourism services complemented by gastronomy, wellness, golf, outdoor adventure, marine experiences and cultural attractions. Nearby Todos Santos, La Ventana and Los Barriles further expand the range of experiences available across the region.

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El Cortés Golf Club at Puerta Cortés Bahia de La Paz, BCS

CONTACT: Marisol Hernandez Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz 305-300-2249...