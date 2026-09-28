Deadline Alert: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (“Lincoln” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LINC ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 10, 2026, before the market opened, Lincoln reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026. Among other things, the Company reported student starts increased by only 1% year over year despite enrollment growing 9%,“as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class.” The Company further disclosed that“during the quarter, we observed changes in the student decision-making process that affected conversion from enrollment to start” and that Lincoln“ha[s] taken, and [will] continue to take, actions to address these trends....”

On this news, Lincoln's stock price fell $10.22 or 24.93% to close at $30.77 on August 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln Education Services Corporation securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026, you may move the Court no later than November 10, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .