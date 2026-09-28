Knowledge Networks And Regulatingai Unveil The AI Policy 100 (2026), Naming The 100 People Who Write The Rules Of AI

Knowledge Networks and RegulatingAI Unveil The AI Policy 100 (2026), Naming the 100 People Who Write the Rules of Artificial Intelligence

Knowledge Networks and RegulatingAI unveiled The AI Policy 100 (2026), honoring the 100 influential leaders who write, enforce, and shape global AI governance.

- Sanjay K. Puri, Founder and President of RegulatingAIWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Knowledge Networks, the Washington, D.C.-based organization behind RegulatingAI, has published The AI Policy 100 (2026), its inaugural annual ranking of the 100 individuals with the greatest influence on how artificial intelligence is governed. Knowledge Networks announced the list on August 5, 2026 at The AI Policy Summit at Ai4 Las Vegas. It identifies the regulators who draft the rules AI must follow, the legislators who pass them, the officials who enforce them, and the researchers, jurists and advocates who set the terms of the public argument. The full list, the reasoning behind each entry and the complete methodology are available at ai-policy-100/.The 2026 honorees come from national governments and regulators, the U.S. Congress and state legislatures, the European Parliament and European Commission, competition, communications and data protection authorities, multilateral and standards bodies, leading universities and research institutes, civil society organizations and technology companies. Together they represent a field that now cuts across regions, sectors and disciplines. The complete list of all 100 honorees appears at the end of this release.Why The AI Policy 100 MattersA comparatively small number of people will decide how AI is governed this decade. Their decisions about what developers must disclose, what they must test, and what they may not build will outlast most of the systems those rules cover. Yet very little of this work happens in public. It happens in agency rule-making, committee drafting, standards bodies and technical annexes, across jurisdictions that rarely read each other's output. As a result, almost everyone has an opinion about AI policy, but very few people can say who is actually setting it.The AI Policy 100 maps where authority over AI actually sits. Knowledge Networks publishes the list with its full method attached, so anyone can examine the reasoning and challenge it."The rules that will govern artificial intelligence for a generation are being written right now, and most of that work happens far from public view. The AI Policy 100 makes it visible. We publish our criteria in full, we check every claim against a primary source, and no one can buy a place on this list. We invite everyone, the honorees included, to test our reasoning," said Sanjay K. Puri, Founder and President of RegulatingAI.Selection CriteriaThe AI Policy 100 is an editorial judgement, made against criteria Knowledge Networks publishes in full and evidence it checks line by line. There is no application, no self-nomination and no nomination process of any kind. The editorial team assesses candidates from every part of the governance landscape: national regulators, legislatures, multilateral bodies, courts, academia, industry and civil society. It judges each candidate on five criteria:.Rule-Making Influence (30%). Direct authority over rules that bind. This covers people who draft rules, pass them, enforce them or interpret them. It carries the heaviest weight because it measures the most direct form of influence over how AI is governed..Scope of Impact (25%). How many people, institutions and markets fall within reach of the candidate's decisions. A rule that applies across a large economy or a whole region scores higher than one with narrow reach..Current Activity (20%). Demonstrable activity during the edition year. Past influence does not carry itself forward, so a strong record from earlier years does not secure a place on its own..Cross-Jurisdiction Reach (15%). Whether the candidate's influence crosses borders, or guides how other jurisdictions approach the same question..Public Engagement (10%). Contribution to the public argument through testimony, published work, standards participation and advocacy.How Influence Is MeasuredThe ranking runs on one hundred points, divided five ways. The editorial team scores every candidate from one to five on each of the five criteria. It then applies the fixed weights below and combines the five weighted scores into a single, comparable figure. That figure determines each honoree's position on the list.Rule-Making Influence-30%-Direct authority over binding rules: drafting them, passing them, enforcing them, or interpreting them.Scope of Impact-25%-How many people, institutions and markets fall within reach of the honoree's decisions.Current Activity-20%-Demonstrable activity during the edition year. Past influence does not carry forward on its own.Cross-Jurisdiction Reach-15%-Whether the honoree's influence crosses borders or guides how other jurisdictions approach the same question.Public Engagement-10%-Contribution to the public argument through testimony, published work, standards participation and advocacy.Total-100%-A single weighted score used to rank all 100 honorees.The weights do not change between editions. Because the method stays fixed, any movement in the ranking from one year to the next reflects a real change in influence rather than a change in how it is counted.Knowledge Networks builds the list through the same six-stage process every year, in the same order. Before publication, the editorial team verifies every name, title and claim against a primary source. The ranking rests on four principles:.Independent. No placement is for sale. There is no entry fee, no sponsored slot and no consideration of any kind..Annual. One edition a year against a fixed method, so movement between editions carries meaning..Global. Candidates come from national regulators, legislatures, multilateral bodies, courts, academia and civil society..Evidenced. Every entry is checked line by line against primary sources before publication.Notice of IndependenceKnowledge Networks does not offer any placement on The AI Policy 100 for sale, and never will. There is no application, no entry fee, no sponsored placement and no paid consideration in any form. Knowledge Networks funds its work through its media, events, education and research activities. No sponsorship, membership, partnership or advertising relationship influences who appears on the list or where they rank. The editorial team informs honorees after selection is complete and never consults them during it. Anyone who is told that inclusion can be bought, arranged or negotiated should write to....What Honorees ReceiveRecognition on The AI Policy 100 carries no obligation. Honorees do not need to respond, participate or provide anything. Every honoree receives:.An individually numbered certificate of recognition. Honorees receive the certificate in both digital and print formats. Each certificate carries a unique number that anyone can check against the published list, which protects the recognition from misuse..A profile on the published list. Each honoree's entry on the list includes the reasoning behind their selection, so readers can see why they were named..A badge and suggested wording. Honorees who choose to share the recognition receive an official badge and suggested wording for announcements and social media..An invitation to the honoree network. Honorees are invited to join the AI Policy 100 honoree network and its briefings.Honorees who find an error in their entry can write to... with supporting evidence. The editorial team verifies every correction before publishing it.For Press and MediaThe list, the reasoning behind each entry and the methodology are public and free to cite with attribution. Journalists can request the ranked list with per-entry reasoning, breakdowns by jurisdiction, institution type and discipline, interviews with the editorial lead on method and findings, and high-resolution logos, seals and honoree assets. The editorial team will discuss how it assessed any individual entry and corrects errors publicly.The AI Policy 100 (2026): Full List of HonoreesView the full list, with the reasoning behind each entry, at ai-policy-100/.1.Michael Kratsios, Director / U.S. AI Policy Lead, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP)2.Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, European Commission3.Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General, International Telecommunication Union (ITU)4.Yoshua Bengio, Scientific Director, Mila, Quebec AI Institute5.Lucilla Sioli, Director, European AI Office, European Commission6.David Sacks, AI & Crypto Policy Advisor, White House7.Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce8.Ted Cruz, Senator; Chair, Senate Commerce Committee, U.S. Senate9.Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology, United Nations10 Newsom, Governor, State of California11 Li, Co-Director, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI)12 Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft13 Vaishnaw, Union Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India14 Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, UAE Office of Artificial Intelligence15 Teo, Minister, Singapore Ministry of Digital Development and Information / IMDA16 Krishnan, Senior Policy Advisor for AI, White House17 Wiener, State Senator, California State Senate18 Viola, Director-General, European Commission, DG CONNECT19 Kendall, Secretary of State, UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)20 Benifei, MEP; Co-rapporteur, EU AI Act, European Parliament21 Hogarth, Chair, UK AI Safety Institute22 Rongwen, Director, Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC)23 Wiewiorowski, Supervisor, European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS)24 Talus, Chair, European Data Protection Board (EDPB)25 Perset, Head, OECD Policy Observatory, OECD26 Obernolte, Representative and Co-chair, House AI Task Force, U.S. House of Representatives27 Lieu, Representative, U.S. House of Representatives28 Polis, Governor, State of Colorado29 Bonta, Attorney General, State of California30 William Diab, Chair, ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 4231 Russell, Professor and Director, UC Berkeley Center for Human-Compatible AI (CHAI)32 Heinrich, Senator, U.S. Senate33 Walker, President of Global Affairs, Google34 Solomon, Minister, Canada, Ministry of AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work35 Zenner, Policy Advisor, European Parliament / CEPS36 Toner, Director of Strategy, Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET), Georgetown University37 Carr, Chairman, Federal Communications Commission (FCC)38 Narayanan, Professor, Princeton University, Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP)39 Bartoletti, Global Chief Privacy and AI Governance Officer, Wipro40 Bores, Assemblymember, New York State Assembly41 Weiser, Attorney General, State of Colorado42 Belda, Director, Spanish Agency for Artificial Intelligence Supervision (AESIA)43 Venkatasubramanian, Professor, Brown University, Data Science Institute44 Montgomery, Chief Privacy and Trust Officer, IBM45 Young, Senator, U.S. Senate46 Paxton, Attorney General, State of Texas47 Benanti, Franciscan Friar and Vatican AI Ethics Advisor, Pontifical Academy for Life48 Clifford, Advisor, UK Frontier AI Taskforce49 Nelson, Former Deputy Director and Scholar, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) / Institute for Advanced Study50 Schaake, International Policy Director, Stanford Cyber Policy Center51 Tudorache, Former MEP and AI Act Co-Rapporteur, European Parliament52 Floridi, Professor, Oxford Internet Institute53 Ball, Research Fellow, Mercatus Center54 Bradford, Professor, Columbia Law School55 Onwurah, Member of Parliament, UK House of Commons, Science and Technology Committee56 Hadfield, Professor, University of Toronto / Vector Institute57 Renda, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS)58 Crampton, Chief Responsible AI Officer, Microsoft59 Bauer-Kahan, Assemblymember, California State Assembly, Committee on Privacy and Consumer Protection60 Kak, Co-Executive Director, AI Now Institute61 Tijani, Minister, Nigeria Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy62 Birhane, Assistant Professor, Trinity College Dublin, School of Computer Science63 Caroli, Policy Advisor, EU AI Act negotiations / CEPS64 Narayan, Member of Parliament, UK Cabinet Office / Parliament65 Wildberger, Federal Minister, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport66 Voss, MEP, European Parliament, Legal Affairs Committee (JURI)67 Ingabire, Minister, Rwanda Ministry of ICT and Innovation68 Tang, Minister of Digital Affairs, Taiwan Ministry of Digital Affairs (moda)69 Wachter, Professor, Oxford Internet Institute70 Chowdhury, CEO and Founder, Humane Intelligence / Parity71 Dhar, President, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation72 Slater, Assistant Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division73 Roth, Policy Advisor, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee / FCC-adjacent policy circles74 Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO75 Vogel, Chair and CEO, National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC) / EqualAI76 Schumer, Senate Democratic Leader, U.S. Senate77 Rounds, Senator, U.S. Senate, Committee on Armed Services78 Klobuchar, Senator, U.S. Senate79 Thune, Majority Leader, U.S. Senate80 Lan, Dean, Tsinghua University, Institute for AI International Governance81 Matsuo, Professor and Government Advisor, University of Tokyo / METI advisory bodies82 Dawes, Chief Executive, Ofcom83 Anderljung, Director of Policy, Centre for the Governance of AI (GovAI)84 Jung-woo, Chairman, Presidential Committee on the Digital Platform Government, South Korea85 Koné, Director General and CEO, Smart Africa Secretariat86 Ho, Professor, Stanford Regulation, Evaluation, and Governance Lab (RegLab)87 Matty, Chief Digital and AI Officer, U.S. Department of Defense, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO)88 Ferguson, Chairman, Federal Trade Commission (FTC)89 Artigas, Co-Chair, UN High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence90.S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India91 Deborah Raji, Fellow and Researcher, Mozilla Foundation92 Stanzione, President, Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali, Italy93 Wolfsen, Chairman, Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens, Netherlands94 Leung, Head of Safety and Trust, OpenAI95 Crawford, Co-Founder and Research Professor, AI Now Institute96 Chappaz, Minister and Secretary of State for AI and Digital Affairs, France, Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial Sovereignty97 Denis, President, Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL), France98 Acemoglu, Professor of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology99 Alghamdi, President, Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA)100 Hochul, Governor, State of New YorkAbout The AI Policy 100The AI Policy 100 is an annual ranking of the 100 individuals with the greatest influence on how artificial intelligence is governed worldwide. Published once a year by Knowledge Networks, the organization behind RegulatingAI, it identifies the regulators drafting AI rules, the legislators passing them, the officials enforcing them, and the researchers, jurists and advocates who set the terms of the argument. The list is an editorial judgement made against five published, fixed-weight criteria: Rule-Making Influence, Scope of Impact, Current Activity, Cross-Jurisdiction Reach and Public Engagement. The editorial team verifies every entry against primary sources. No one can apply, self-nominate or pay to appear, and there is no nomination process. The inaugural 2026 edition was announced on August 5, 2026 at The AI Policy Summit at Ai4 Las Vegas. Inclusion recognizes influence over AI policy and does not signal endorsement of any honoree's views, organization or activities. Learn more at ai-policy-100/.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI is the AI governance platform of Knowledge Networks, a Washington, D.C.-based organization founded by Sanjay K. Puri. RegulatingAI brings together policymakers, researchers and executives who are working to build AI governance frameworks that work for everyone. Through the RegulatingAI Podcast, global events, its Advisory Board, an expert network, FlashCast, PolicyOra and an online community, RegulatingAI connects leaders across government, industry, academia and civil society on the standards and safeguards that will define the AI era.

Upasana Das

Knowledge Networks

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Knowledge Networks and RegulatingAI Unveil The AI Policy 100 (2026), Naming the 100 People Who Write the Rules of AI News Provided By Knowledge Networks September 28, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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