Building While Giving Expands To Littleton, Launches New Commercial Construction Division

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Colorado remodeling contractor known for its charitable giving model adds Littleton and opens a dedicated commercial construction division.

- Roberto Diaz, Owner, Building While GivingDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building While Giving, a Colorado residential remodeling contractor that donates a percentage of every completed project to a nonprofit chosen by the client, today announced two milestones. The company is now actively serving homeowners in Littleton, and it has launched a new commercial construction division to serve local businesses and property owners.The Littleton expansion continues a phased rollout across the Front Range that began earlier this year with Castle Rock and Arvada. Littleton was among the priority markets the company identified for this phase, following steady homeowner interest in kitchen, bathroom, and basement remodeling services in the community, and Building While Giving already completed a kitchen remodeling project there earlier in 2026. "Littleton homeowners have been asking us for the same transparent, fixed-scope approach we bring to every project we take on," said Roberto Diaz, owner of Building While Giving. "Formalizing our presence there means Littleton gets the same dedicated attention as every other community we serve."Alongside the geographic expansion, Building While Giving is also launching a commercial construction division focused on tenant improvements and small commercial renovations across the Denver metro area. The new division extends the company's existing residential expertise, licensed craftsmanship, transparent fixed-scope contracts, and a commitment to permitting and code compliance into commercial spaces for local business owners and property managers. "Business owners face a lot of the same frustrations homeowners do when they're trying to find a contractor they can trust," Diaz added. "We built our residential business on transparency and giving back, and we see no reason the commercial side should look any different."The charitable model that gives the company its name remains central to the residential line of business. A percentage of every completed residential project is directed to a nonprofit organization selected by the client, a structure built into how Building While Giving operates.Homeowners and business owners in Littleton and across the Denver metro area can learn more about the company's commercial construction services and request a free consultation.About Building While GivingBuilding While Giving is a Denver-based remodeling contractor specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, home additions, and whole-home renovations across the Denver metro area and Colorado mountain communities, with a growing commercial construction division serving Front Range business owners. The company donates a percentage of every completed residential project to a nonprofit of the client's choosing. More information is available at buildingwhilegiving.

Roberto Diaz

Building While Giving

+1 720-968-7874

email us here

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Building While Giving Expands to Littleton, Launches New Commercial Construction Division News Provided By KNGO Network LLC September 28, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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