On-Target! CEO Scott Steiner Brings Marketing Lessons To GHBA's Developers Council

On-Target! CEO Scott Steiner presents at the GHBA's Developers Council

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On-Target! CEO Scott Steiner recently taught a marketing workshop for the Greater Houston Builders Association Developers Council, sharing a strategic framework for marketing master-planned communities and connecting development goals to measurable buyer demand.Drawing on more than 25 years of experience working with real estate developers and homebuilders, Steiner focused first on the Top Ten Fails by developers, then a detailed process for success in a vastly changed marketplace.“Master-planned community marketing should create demand for the place before a buyer chooses a specific builder, floor plan or home,” Steiner said.“The community brand has to establish why the location, lifestyle and vision fit the target's vision for their life.”The workshop addressed how developers can build a more coordinated marketing system around the entire buyer journey - from awareness and research through community visits, builder traffic and ultimately home sales. On-Target!'s framework emphasizes clear best prospects definition, differentiated positioning, consistent community-level messaging, Realtor engagement and close alignment between developer and builder marketing.Steiner also encouraged developers to connect marketing decisions more directly to business outcomes. Rather than evaluating campaigns primarily through channel metrics, the approach starts with the community's required absorption rate and works backward to determine the level of qualified demand, traffic and marketing investment needed to support the development plan.“In order to have a clear picture of what is working and what is not, developers need to take ownership of the meaningful marketing technology that exists today and track the behaviors of target buyers throughout the buying process, which can last 8–12 months,” Steiner said.“Without real attribution, you're guessing.”To help developers put that thinking into practice, On-Target! also offers an MPC Budget Calculator designed to help estimate the marketing investment needed to support a community's sales goals. The tool is currently available free for a limited time at On-Target!'s master-planned community marketing resource page.Among the key principles discussed were identifying priority buyer audiences, establishing a memorable competitive position, bringing the future community lifestyle to life before every amenity is complete, and treating marketing as an integrated funnel rather than a collection of disconnected campaigns.The workshop reflects On-Target!'s broader approach to master-planned community marketing: combining strategy, positioning, creative, demand generation, sales support and measurement to help developers create recognizable destinations and sustain sales momentum.To learn more about On-Target!'s master-planned community marketing framework - and use the MPC Budget Calculator while it's still free - visit .

Nicole Albrecht

On-Target! Marketing

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On-Target! CEO Scott Steiner Brings Marketing Lessons to GHBA's Developers Council News Provided By On-Target! September 28, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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