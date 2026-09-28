Speak Sell Shine® 2026 Brings Experts And Top Speakers To Washington, D.C. For Interviews At National Press Club

KimJordan

Pam Perry and Ryan Dohrn, SpeakSellShine Hosts

Authors, executives and thought leaders from across the country will be featured during the October 5–6 Speak Sell Shine® experience in Washington, D.C.

- Dr. Pam PerryALEXANDRIA, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A hand-selected group of authors, executives, educators, consultants and thought leaders from across the country will gather in Washington, D.C., October 5–6 for Speak Sell Shine2026, a two-day media and speaker development experience presented by SPEAKERS Magazine.The public-facing centerpiece of the event will be the Speak Sell ShineVIP Reception and Top Speaker Awards Program, held Monday, October 5, from 3–6 p.m. ET at the historic Howard Theatre.Working journalists, multimedia journalists, producers and podcasters are invited to attend and cover the program. Press passes are available for credentialed and working media. The public is also welcome to attend.Opening the reception will be Kim Jordan, the Washington, D.C.-based ASCAP Award-winning producer and gospel-jazz artist, who will help set the tone for the afternoon.The event gives reporters and attendees access to a diverse roster of emerging and established experts whose work touches leadership, education, financial wellness, artificial intelligence, diversity, workforce development, social justice, entrepreneurship and community impact.The 2026 program continues Tuesday, October 6, with a media luncheon and interviews at the National Press Club.Meet Speak Sell ShineCohort IV:Celeste WarrenDiversity, Equity & Inclusion Consultant | TEDx Speaker | Author | Non-Profit FounderCrwDiversityDarius RossAuthor | Real Estate Capital Advisor | Leadership & Wealth ArchitectDariusARossRonalda SullivanAir Force Veteran | Author | Coach | Founder, Dream DifferentlyRonaldaSullivanThelma YoungLife Coach | Speaker | Financial ControllerCoachThelmaYoungJ.J. ConwayReal Estate Investment Expert & Speaker | Host,“Ladies of Wealth” PodcastJJConwayDr. Kevin D. NealTEDx Speaker | Author | Leadership Consultant | Corporate TrainerDrKDNealDr. Helen HoltonLeadership Strategist | Executive Coach | Author | Gallup-Certified CoachDrHelenHoltonRev. Dr. Ronald BonnerAuthor | Scholar | Social Justice Advocate and FacilitatorRonaldBonnerDr. Josiah JacksonEducational Excellence Expert | Parent Advocate | Leadership SpeakerJosiahJacksonDr. Darla BishopKeynote & Corporate Speaker | Financial Wellness + Workforce Well-Being | Public Health Expert | AuthorDarlaBishopGwendolyn ArringtonFounder & CEO, Arrington Innovative Solutions | AI Execution Architect for Regulated and Critical EnvironmentsArringtonISSpeak Sell Shinewill also bring together journalists, broadcasters and media professionals representing national, regional and Black media outlets.Participating media guests include:- Clara Wilkerson, Awarding-Winning TV Programming Executive- Sharrarne Morton, SiriusXM Host and Producer- Toni Draper, AFRO American Newspapers / AFRO- Dr. Vikki Johnson, Washington, D.C. Radio- Morgyn Wood, Black Information Network- Clarence Brown, Heart & Soul Magazine- Ashleigh Demi, Washington Association of Black Journalists and Red Carpet Correspondent- Kelsey Nicole Nelson, Washington Association of Black Journalists and National Press Club Host InterviewerThe Howard Theatre program will include speaker presentations, recognition of participants and alumni, networking, red carpet coverage and opportunities for media to meet experts in person.The event offers access to experts who can speak on timely topics including AI in regulated industries, financial wellness, education, workforce well-being, leadership, wealth building, diversity and inclusion, social justice, entrepreneurship and career reinvention.“This event gives media professionals and meeting planners an opportunity to meet experts beyond the usual press release or cold pitch,” said Dr. Pam Perry, publisher of SPEAKERS Magazine and creator of Speak Sell Shine.“They can hear their stories, see them speak and determine who may be a strong fit for future interviews and events.”Speak Sell Shineis hosted by Perry and Ryan Dohrn.Media Coverage InformationSpeak Sell ShineVIP Reception & Top Speaker AwardsMonday, October 5, 20263–6 p.m. ETThe Howard Theatre620 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001Press passes are available for working journalists, MMJs, producers and podcasters. The public is also welcome to attend.Speak Sell Shine2026October 5–6, 2026Howard Theatre | National Press Club

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Speak Sell Shine® 2026 Brings Experts and Top Speakers to Washington, D.C. for Interviews at National Press Club News Provided By PamPerryPR September 28, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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