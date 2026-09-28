Speak Sell Shine® 2026 Brings Experts And Top Speakers To Washington, D.C. For Interviews At National Press Club
KimJordan
Pam Perry and Ryan Dohrn, SpeakSellShine Hosts
Authors, executives and thought leaders from across the country will be featured during the October 5–6 Speak Sell Shine® experience in Washington, D.C.This event gives media professionals and meeting planners an opportunity to meet experts beyond the usual press release or cold pitch.” - Dr. Pam PerryALEXANDRIA, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A hand-selected group of authors, executives, educators, consultants and thought leaders from across the country will gather in Washington, D.C., October 5–6 for Speak Sell Shine ® 2026, a two-day media and speaker development experience presented by SPEAKERS Magazine.
The public-facing centerpiece of the event will be the Speak Sell Shine® VIP Reception and Top Speaker Awards Program, held Monday, October 5, from 3–6 p.m. ET at the historic Howard Theatre.
Working journalists, multimedia journalists, producers and podcasters are invited to attend and cover the program. Press passes are available for credentialed and working media. The public is also welcome to attend.
Opening the reception will be Kim Jordan, the Washington, D.C.-based ASCAP Award-winning producer and gospel-jazz artist, who will help set the tone for the afternoon.
The event gives reporters and attendees access to a diverse roster of emerging and established experts whose work touches leadership, education, financial wellness, artificial intelligence, diversity, workforce development, social justice, entrepreneurship and community impact.
The 2026 program continues Tuesday, October 6, with a media luncheon and interviews at the National Press Club.
Meet Speak Sell Shine® Cohort IV:
Celeste Warren
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Consultant | TEDx Speaker | Author | Non-Profit Founder
CrwDiversity
Darius Ross
Author | Real Estate Capital Advisor | Leadership & Wealth Architect
DariusARoss
Ronalda Sullivan
Air Force Veteran | Author | Coach | Founder, Dream Differently
RonaldaSullivan
Thelma Young
Life Coach | Speaker | Financial Controller
CoachThelmaYoung
J.J. Conway
Real Estate Investment Expert & Speaker | Host,“Ladies of Wealth” Podcast
JJConway
Dr. Kevin D. Neal
TEDx Speaker | Author | Leadership Consultant | Corporate Trainer
DrKDNeal
Dr. Helen Holton
Leadership Strategist | Executive Coach | Author | Gallup-Certified Coach
DrHelenHolton
Rev. Dr. Ronald Bonner
Author | Scholar | Social Justice Advocate and Facilitator
RonaldBonner
Dr. Josiah Jackson
Educational Excellence Expert | Parent Advocate | Leadership Speaker
JosiahJackson
Dr. Darla Bishop
Keynote & Corporate Speaker | Financial Wellness + Workforce Well-Being | Public Health Expert | Author
DarlaBishop
Gwendolyn Arrington
Founder & CEO, Arrington Innovative Solutions | AI Execution Architect for Regulated and Critical Environments
ArringtonIS
Speak Sell Shine® will also bring together journalists, broadcasters and media professionals representing national, regional and Black media outlets.
Participating media guests include:
- Clara Wilkerson, Awarding-Winning TV Programming Executive
- Sharrarne Morton, SiriusXM Host and Producer
- Toni Draper, AFRO American Newspapers / AFRO
- Dr. Vikki Johnson, Washington, D.C. Radio
- Morgyn Wood, Black Information Network
- Clarence Brown, Heart & Soul Magazine
- Ashleigh Demi, Washington Association of Black Journalists and Red Carpet Correspondent
- Kelsey Nicole Nelson, Washington Association of Black Journalists and National Press Club Host Interviewer
The Howard Theatre program will include speaker presentations, recognition of participants and alumni, networking, red carpet coverage and opportunities for media to meet experts in person.
The event offers access to experts who can speak on timely topics including AI in regulated industries, financial wellness, education, workforce well-being, leadership, wealth building, diversity and inclusion, social justice, entrepreneurship and career reinvention.
“This event gives media professionals and meeting planners an opportunity to meet experts beyond the usual press release or cold pitch,” said Dr. Pam Perry, publisher of SPEAKERS Magazine and creator of Speak Sell Shine®.“They can hear their stories, see them speak and determine who may be a strong fit for future interviews and events.”
Speak Sell Shine® is hosted by Perry and Ryan Dohrn.
Media Coverage Information
Speak Sell Shine® VIP Reception & Top Speaker Awards
Monday, October 5, 2026
3–6 p.m. ET
The Howard Theatre
620 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
Press passes are available for working journalists, MMJs, producers and podcasters. The public is also welcome to attend.
Speak Sell Shine® 2026
October 5–6, 2026
Howard Theatre | National Press Club
Pam Perry
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Speak Sell Shine Highlights
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