Tesla Pushes Roadster Event To Oct. 15 After Storm Forecast, Says It 'Can Only Be Held Outdoors'



Tesla now expects to unveil the vehicle on Oct. 15.

Tesla said in a post on X that the event“can only be held outdoors.” The upcoming Roadster is a tribute to Tesla's first car, the 2008 Roadster sports car, which kickstarted the company's EV business.

Tesla on Monday pushed back the unveiling of its second-generation Roadster from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15, citing“severe conditions predicted” and saying the gathering“can only be held outdoors.”

In a post on X, the company said it had been tracking forecasts with local meteorologists and would share more details later.

Tesla had previously said the event would take place in the Waco area of central Texas, near SpaceX's McGregor test site. The company did not name a new venue yet.

TSLA stock closed down 4% on Monday.

A Date That Kept Slipping

The Oct. 1 reveal had been confirmed only in mid-September, after Tesla posted a“Go for launch” teaser and Elon Musk replied that the new Roadster would be unveiled on Oct. 1.

That itself was the latest in a long chain of missed targets. The prototype first appeared as a surprise at the Tesla Semi event in November 2017, with production promised for 2020. The timeline later moved through 2022, 2023, 2024, and into 2025–26. In late 2025, Musk floated an April 1, 2026 demo, then late spring, then August. Production is now discussed for 2027 or 2028.

What The Tesla Roadster Is Supposed To Deliver

The upcoming Roadster is a tribute to Tesla's first car, the 2008 Roadster sports car, which kickstarted the company's EV business.

The original 2017 pitch was a four-seat electric sports car with a claimed 1.9-second 0–60 mph time, more than 620 miles of range, and a top speed above 250 mph. Musk later raised the stakes with a SpaceX-derived cold-gas thruster package that he has said could cut that time toward, and even under, one second and briefly lift the car off the ground.

Reservation holders who put down deposits as early as 2017 will now wait another fortnight.

Musk has previously dismissed the financial impact of the Roadster, calling it a "small potato situation" that would not "move the needle in a major way financially. Rather than being a core revenue driver for Tesla, Musk famously noted that the ultra-luxury sports car is "not even the icing on the cake, but the cherry on the icing on the cake.”

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed 'neutral' over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained 'low.'

TSLA stock has fallen 21% year-to-date.

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