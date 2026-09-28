Deadline Alert: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion Holdings Corp. (“Hyliion” or the“Company”) (NYSE: HYLN ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On June 23, 2026, Pelican Way Research issued a report entitled“Hyliion: A Glorified Science Project Who Has Continuously Failed to Meet Expectations And Is Now Throwing Around A Meaningless Deal.” The report alleged that a recent letter of intent the Company announced with VFG Holdings, LLC (“VFG”) for a major deal“is a sham” because VFG“does not appear to have any substance,” has a website that“contains just two pages” and appears to only have four employees. The report called into question whether VFG is an“AI data center integrator” capable of the deal previously announced by the Company.

On this news, the price of Hyliion stock fell $1.27 per share, or 17.2%, to close at $6.10 on June 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors. The following day, Hyliion stock fell another $1.18 per share, or 19.3%, to close at $4.92 on June 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) in order to cause rapid price appreciation in Hyliion stock, Defendants announced a deal with an entity that was very recently formed and does not appear to have any actual business operations; (2) the Individual Defendants timed the announcement and foregoing price appreciation to insider trade; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Hyliion's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion Holdings, Inc. securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 27, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .