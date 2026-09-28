MS-FX Forms A Strategic Partnership With Global Verification Leader Sumsub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the turbulence of global financial markets, the relationship between a trading platform and its investors is fundamentally a bridge built on. The strength of that bridge depends not only on the platform's own risk management framework, but also on the partners it chooses to help build and reinforce it. Today, we are pleased to announce that MS-FX-an international trading platform built around the principles of transparency, compliance, and technological innovation-established a deep strategic partnership with, a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, as early as 2020.This partnership represents far more than the introduction of a technology service. It marks a major enhancement of MS-FX's commitment to putting, while further strengthening its compliance infrastructure in line with the standards adopted across the global fintech industry.Before exploring the significance of the partnership for MS-FX, it is important to understand who Sumsub is and why its technology has become a trusted choice for major platforms worldwide.

1. Powerful Technology and a Global Compliance Network

Sumsub is far more than a simple“document verification tool.” It is an integrated compliance platform that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced data analytics. Its core capabilities include:

Intelligent Document Verification: Sumsub can verify thousands of identity document types from around the world in real time, using sophisticated authenticity checks designed to identify even highly advanced document fraud.

Biometric Verification and Liveness Detection: Advanced algorithms help defend against various forms of identity fraud, including Deepfake-based attacks, helping ensure that the person completing the verification process is a real individual.

End-to-End Risk Monitoring: From the moment a user registers, Sumsub can support AML screening-including sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media checks-alongside behavioral analysis and risk scoring, enabling more dynamic and proactive risk management.

More importantly, Sumsub supports localized compliance requirements across a broad range of jurisdictions worldwide. Through Sumsub, MS-FX can configure its verification and compliance processes to address different regulatory environments, including requirements associated with the EU's GDPR and MiCA frameworks, U.S. regulatory requirements, and specific compliance obligations across Asian markets.

For MS-FX, this provides an important technological foundation for building a more scalable and internationally oriented compliance framework.









2. An Extensive Client Network Across Leading Industries

One of the clearest indicators of Sumsub's position in the verification and compliance sector is the range of companies that use its technology across digital assets, fintech, payments, and other online financial services.

In the digitalcurrency sector, Sumsub has provided verification and compliance technology to major platforms including Binance, Bybit, KuCoin, supporting large-scale identity verification and compliance screening.

Within fintech and digital financial services, its technology has also been used by companies such as Revolut and TransferGo, supporting identity verification and compliance processes as these businesses operate across international markets.

Its broader client ecosystem also extends into other areas of digital finance and online services.

By working with Sumsub, MS-FX is integrating professional verification, fraud prevention, and compliance technology that is already used across major international digital-finance ecosystems.

For MS-FX, this represents another step toward aligning its compliance technology and security infrastructure with internationally recognized practices.

II. Beyond a Supplier Relationship: Deeper Collaboration Between MS-FX and Sumsub

The cooperation between MS-FX and Sumsub goes beyond a conventional technology procurement relationship. It represents a deeper strategic alignment built around shared priorities in security, compliance, and risk management.

1. Shared Compliance Philosophy: Proactive Defense and Greater Transparency

MS-FX has long embraced the principle that “compliance is not merely a cost-it is a core asset.”



This philosophy aligns closely with Sumsub's focus on using technology to make digital trust and verification more effective.

Through this collaboration, MS-FX aims to further evolve its compliance framework from a primarily reactive approach toward a more proactive, intelligent, and risk-based model.

Customized Risk Management Strategies: MS-FX can use Sumsub's configurable rules and verification technology to develop risk assessment models and verification processes tailored to different user profiles and business scenarios, helping balance security requirements with user experience.

Greater Transparency in Security Processes: Verification records and auditable compliance processes can help MS-FX demonstrate more clearly how its KYC and AML procedures are implemented, turning investment in security infrastructure into a more visible and accountable component of platform trust.

2. A Seamless Upgrade to User Security

With Sumsub's technology integrated into its verification framework, MS-FX aims to make security both stronger and more efficient.

Intelligent and Efficient Verification: Automated verification technology can process many routine identity checks quickly, while cases presenting elevated risk indicators can be directed to additional review.

Security Throughout the User Journey: Security does not end when registration is completed. From identity verification during onboarding to ongoing risk screening and compliance monitoring, MS-FX aims to integrate security considerations throughout the user lifecycle.

The objective is to create an environment in which users can access efficient digital services while sophisticated verification and risk-management technology operates behind the scenes.

3. Strategic Infrastructure for Global Expansion

For MS-FX, which aims to serve traders across international markets, Sumsub represents an important component of its global compliance infrastructure.

Through Sumsub's unified technology platform, MS-FX can:

Scale Compliance More Efficiently: When expanding into new markets, MS-FX can configure verification and compliance processes according to applicable requirements rather than rebuilding every component of its infrastructure from the ground up.

Maintain Consistent Global Security Standards: A unified technology framework can help MS-FX maintain consistent security and identity-verification standards across different markets while adapting individual processes to local regulatory requirements.

This provides MS-FX with a stronger technological foundation for building a consistent and trusted global brand.

III. Broader Impact on the Industry and MS-FX Users: Raising Security Standards





About MS-FX

MS-FX is a digital finance platform focused on developing its services with an emphasis on compliance, security, risk management, and long-term responsible growth.

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The collaboration carries significance beyond the underlying technology itself.For the, it reflects a broader shift toward technology-driven, investment-intensive, and increasingly integrated compliance systems. As financial services become more digital and global, sophisticated identity verification, fraud prevention, and risk management are becoming increasingly important components of platform infrastructure.For, the partnership is designed to strengthen several key areas.Advanced identity verification, biometric technology, and fraud-detection capabilities can help MS-FX identify identity misuse, fraudulent documentation, and other suspicious activity more effectively.Robust identity verification should be accompanied by responsible handling of personal information. MS-FX aims to combine rigorous verification processes with appropriate data-protection and privacy standards.By continuing to invest in professional compliance and security infrastructure, MS-FX is building a more structured foundation for long-term operations and user confidence.In an uncertain global financial environment, genuine security and trust are built through attention to detail, sustained investment, and a long-term commitment to responsible operations.The strategic collaboration betweenreflects this philosophy in practice. It is not simply a relationship between two companies; it represents MS-FX's continued commitment to strengthening security, compliance, and risk management for its global user base.We believe that advanced technology can play a critical role in building stronger defenses and creating a more secure environment in which traders can focus on market opportunities.Together with Sumsub, MS-FX is continuing to deepen its security and compliance capabilities, laying a stronger foundation for a broader, more resilient, and more globally connected future.