Instore Products Solutions And Smart Eco Bag Launch Canada's First Domestically Manufactured Reusable Bags
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As North American retailers move to secure domestic supply chains and hit aggressive sustainability targets, two established Canadian packaging innovators have brought a critical piece of high-volume manufacturing home.
With 20+ years of experience, Instore Products Solutions in partnership with Smart Eco Bag has officially launched Canada's first and only domestically manufactured ultrasonic sealed Reusable Bags including T-shirt, Box style and Die-cut options for all grocery and retail sectors. Production is officially underway at our Mississauga, Ontario facility, with major Canadian retailers already placing initial orders.
Key Highlights:
- First in Canada: Long term replacement of overseas shipping dependency for reusable bags, with a fully integrated, domestic manufacturing line. Superior Durability: An advanced version of ultrasonic welding technology creates significantly stronger, tear-resistant seams compared to current imported bags in market today. Economic Impact: Directly creates new skilled manufacturing and operational jobs directly within the Greater Toronto Area of Canada. Solar-Powered Operations: Installing rooftop solar panels to transition facility operations to clean, renewable energy.
With single-use plastic bag bans, carbon reduction targets, and global supply chain volatility top-of-mind for Canadian businesses, this shift to local, high-tech manufacturing offers a compelling story for your audience.
Company leaders Andrew Profenna and Manny Punzo are available for comment to share more about the long-term goals for this domestic launch, the technology behind it, and what onshoring means for the future of North American retail packaging.
For details please visit:
Media Contact:
Allan Amin
Marketing Manager
InStore Group of Companies
T: 416-420-7658
E: ...
instorecorp.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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