Instore Products Solutions And Smart Eco Bag Launch Canada's First Domestically Manufactured Reusable Bags

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As North American retailers move to secure domestic supply chains and hit aggressive sustainability targets, two established Canadian packaging innovators have brought a critical piece of high-volume manufacturing home.

With 20+ years of experience, Instore Products Solutions in partnership with Smart Eco Bag has officially launched Canada's first and only domestically manufactured ultrasonic sealed Reusable Bags including T-shirt, Box style and Die-cut options for all grocery and retail sectors. Production is officially underway at our Mississauga, Ontario facility, with major Canadian retailers already placing initial orders.

Key Highlights:



First in Canada: Long term replacement of overseas shipping dependency for reusable bags, with a fully integrated, domestic manufacturing line.

Superior Durability: An advanced version of ultrasonic welding technology creates significantly stronger, tear-resistant seams compared to current imported bags in market today.

Economic Impact: Directly creates new skilled manufacturing and operational jobs directly within the Greater Toronto Area of Canada. Solar-Powered Operations: Installing rooftop solar panels to transition facility operations to clean, renewable energy.

With single-use plastic bag bans, carbon reduction targets, and global supply chain volatility top-of-mind for Canadian businesses, this shift to local, high-tech manufacturing offers a compelling story for your audience.

Company leaders Andrew Profenna and Manny Punzo are available for comment to share more about the long-term goals for this domestic launch, the technology behind it, and what onshoring means for the future of North American retail packaging.

For details please visit:

Media Contact:

Allan Amin

Marketing Manager

InStore Group of Companies

T: 416-420-7658

E: ...

instorecorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at