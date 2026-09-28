Deadline Alert: XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace, Inc. (“XTI Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XTIA ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR XTI AEROSPACE, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 17, 2026, after the market closed, XTI Aerospace revealed that it could not timely file its Form 10-Q because, among other things, it is“in the process of completing an internal review of the Registrant's former Chief Executive Officer, who resigned on August 17, 2026, and other related corporate governance matters.”

On this news, XTI Aerospace's stock fell $0.25 per share, or 15.9%, to close at $1.32 on August 18, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities; (2) that these activities required Board review; (3) that there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its earnings reports; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace, Inc. securities between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 27, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .