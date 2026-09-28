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High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Fourth Quarter Of 2026


2026-09-28 04:32:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) (the“Fund”) today announced that the Fund's Board of Trustees (the“Board”) has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund's managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund's managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 10% (or 0.8333% per month) for 2026, based on the net asset value of $6.96 of the Fund's common shares as of December 31, 2025.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

Month Rate Record Date Payable Date
October $0.0580 October 20, 2026 October 30, 2026
November $0.0580 November 17, 2026 November 30, 2026
December $0.0580 December 22, 2026 December 31, 2026

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital. To the extent that the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains exceed the aggregate amount distributed pursuant to the managed distribution plan, the Fund may make an additional year-end distribution. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

CONTACT: Contact: Ultimus Fund Solutions,...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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