Deadline Alert: Innventure, Inc. (INV) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure, Inc. (“Innventure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INV ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR INNVENTURE, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 28, 2026, before the market opened, Morpheus Research published a report alleging that Innventure's DarkNX venture to build an AI data center campus in Ontario was a fabrication. The report revealed there was“ zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project.” Morpheus Research further reported that“[a]ccording to a former Innventure executive, management was using 'false information' and revenue projections that were 'pure fiction' to solicit investments into Accelsius.” The report quoted multiple former Accelsius employees, who stated, among other things,“we've never heard of the company [DarkNX], they don't have customers, there's no data center.”

On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 8.42%, to close at $5.87 per share on May 28, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 13, 2026, after the market closed, Innventure reported second quarter 2026 results. Among other items, Innventure disclosed a net loss of $34.9 million, compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.6 million, compared to $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company also announced it is“ suspending [its] previously communicated expectations regarding Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets and shifting [its] focus.”

On the same day, Innventure filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, disclosing that“the deployment site identified in the DarkNX purchase order is no longer available. Accelsius has removed the DarkNX project from its internal bookings.”

On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 55%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed; (2) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure, Inc. securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 27, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .