Forefront Web Celebrates 25 Years Of Building Digital Strategies, Websites, And Lasting Client Relationships

Some of the team at ForeFront Web

ForeFront Web celebrates its 25th anniversary in Columbus, marking 25 years of web design and marketing success.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ForeFront Web, a Columbus-based boutique web design and digital marketing agency, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Since its founding in 2001, the agency has helped organizations tell their stories, strengthen their online presence, reach the right audiences, and grow.The milestone coincides with the coming launch of ForeFront Web's newly redesigned website, a fitting way for a web agency to mark a quarter-century in business."There's a running joke in this industry about how hard it is to shoe the cobbler's kids, and it's true," said Scott Kasun, founder and owner of ForeFront Web. "We spend all day building websites for clients, so ours tends to wait its turn. Getting our new site out the door during our anniversary month felt like the right way to celebrate."Over 25 years, ForeFront Web has evolved from a one-person side business into a multi-million-dollar agency serving clients in 45 states. The agency has worked with organizations across healthcare, senior housing, manufacturing, professional services, retail, education, technology, hospitality, nonprofit, financial services, and other industries.While the company has earned industry recognition and grown its geographic reach, Kasun said the most meaningful measure of success is longevity, and the relationships that made it possible."Twenty-five years is rare in this business," Kasun said. "The industry itself is not much older than we are. We've built something that has lasted, kept our reputation intact, and continued to help clients succeed. That is the achievement I'm most proud of."From Side Project to Long-Term Partner - ForeFront Web began when Kasun, who had been fascinated by the internet since its early days, started learning HTML and building websites for fun. After taking on small paid projects while working a day job, he found that his nights-and-weekends work was eventually generating as much income as his full-time role."At some point, my wife told me I had to pick one," Kasun said. "I took the leap. I never set out to start a business, it just sort of happened."From the start, the company was built around a simple philosophy: be the "anti-agency."Before founding ForeFront Web, Kasun had worked as a sales and marketing manager and had experienced agency pitches that relied heavily on jargon, buzzwords, and vague promises. He wanted ForeFront Web to offer a different experience, plain-English communication, practical recommendations, transparent work, and campaigns that made sense for each client's business."That's still the pitch 25 years later," Kasun said. "No nonsense, no industry lingo, and no double talk. We explain what we're doing, why we're doing it, and how it helps the client."That approach helped the agency develop a strong reputation in Central Ohio during its first 15 years, when most of its work was local. Today, ForeFront Web continues to receive referrals from clients and contacts dating back to its earliest years, and it works with numerous organizations that have remained clients for more than a decade.Evolving With a Fast-Changing Industry - ForeFront Web has expanded far beyond website design as clients' needs and the digital landscape have changed. The agency now provides digital strategy, website design and development, search engine optimization, content marketing, paid media, conversion optimization, analytics, local search strategy, and ongoing digital marketing support.Kasun said the agency's willingness to adapt has been essential to its longevity."Every single year, this industry changes," he said. "You do not have a choice but to evolve. It is easy to create a repeatable process, rubber-stamp the work, and try to run campaigns like a factory. But things move too fast to get attached to one way of working."During the last six to eight months, ForeFront Web has undertaken what Kasun calls the most significant transformation in the company's 25-year history. The agency reviewed and rebuilt much of how it delivers strategy, reporting, search visibility analysis, and client services, incorporating artificial intelligence where it provides meaningful value while maintaining human expertise where it matters most.One example is the agency's enhanced approach to local SEO measurement. Rather than relying on a single local-ranking figure, ForeFront Web now measures clients' map-pack visibility across a geographic grid each month. The reporting helps businesses see how they appear throughout their full service area and track movement over time.The agency also now tracks whether clients are cited in AI-generated answers, including those delivered through platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google's AI-powered search experiences."A growing share of client research begins in AI tools or AI-generated search results rather than a traditional search box," Kasun said. "Most agencies still are not measuring whether their clients show up or get cited in those answers. We are. AI search visibility is now a real service line for us, not something we are simply experimenting with."Looking Ahead: AI Visibility and Industry Depth - As it enters its next chapter, ForeFront Web is focused on two key priorities: helping organizations strengthen their visibility in AI-driven search experiences and expanding its industry expertise, particularly in healthcare, senior housing, B2B, and related sectors.Healthcare and B2B have been among the agency's strongest verticals for years. ForeFront Web's team includes professionals with firsthand experience in healthcare operations, giving the agency a practical understanding of the industry beyond its marketing requirements."There is a real difference between knowing healthcare marketing and understanding healthcare operations," Kasun said. "Clients in that space can tell very quickly which one they are talking to."The agency's strategy is not to expand its list of services or industries for appearances' sake. Instead, ForeFront Web is prioritizing deeper expertise, stronger outcomes, and long-term partnerships in the areas where it can make the greatest impact. That focus does not narrow who the agency serves, and ForeFront Web continues to work with clients across manufacturing, professional services, education, retail, and nonprofit."I would rather be genuinely excellent in a few verticals than passable in 20," Kasun said.A Legacy Measured by Client Success - For ForeFront Web, the most meaningful accomplishments are tied to the organizations it has helped grow.Over the past 25 years, the agency has supported clients that have grown from two-person operations into companies with more than 100 employees. It has worked with companies that have been acquired for millions of dollars and has helped clients generate substantial business growth through stronger websites, more effective search strategies, and conversion-focused digital marketing."We have helped make our clients many millions of dollars over the years," Kasun said. "Watching a small business grow into something much bigger, or seeing a company we have worked with succeed at that level, is genuinely fun. Getting to play a part in that is what I would want on the record over any award we have won."ForeFront Web attributes much of its success to the people behind the work. Four current team members have reached or exceeded the 10-year mark with the agency, providing clients with continuity, institutional knowledge, and teams that understand their organizations over time."The people are the reason we have made it this far," Kasun said. "We have been unbelievably fortunate with who has chosen to work here. Their dedication humbles me regularly. When someone has been working with a client for years, they know that client's business, their goals, and what matters to them."Kasun added that ForeFront Web's culture of accountability and competitive drive benefits clients as much as the agency itself."Our people care about the work and care about the outcomes," he said. "They want to celebrate the wins with clients, and they lose sleep when something is not going according to plan. We have fiercely competitive people here, and they put that energy to work for our clients every day."As ForeFront Web celebrates its 25th anniversary throughout the fall, the agency will feature the milestone across its communications and share lessons, client stories, and perspectives from its quarter-century in website development and digital marketing. The company also plans to launch its new website this fall."Anniversaries are an opportunity to look back, but they are also a recommitment," said Nick Aiello, Vice President of Operations at ForeFront Web. "We are proud of where we have been, but we are especially focused on where we are going: helping organizations show up stronger online, adapting to the way people search and make decisions today, and continuing to deliver work that helps our clients grow."Businesses interested in learning more about ForeFront Web's website design, digital marketing, SEO, local search, AI search visibility, and marketing services can visit forefrontweb or contact Julie Camp at....# # #About ForeFront WebFounded in 2001, ForeFront Web is a Columbus, Ohio-based digital agency known for delivering creative, results-focused strategies that help businesses thrive online. Their team of web designers, SEO specialists, and digital marketers works closely with clients to craft custom solutions that meet unique business goals. ForeFront Web takes pride in its no-nonsense approach, prioritizing clear communication, transparency, and measurable results.Media ContactName: Julie Camp, VP of Business DevelopmentPhone Number: 614.886.4000Email Address:...Company Website: forefrontweb

Scott Kasun

ForeFront Web

+1 614-886-4000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ForeFront Web Celebrates 25 Years of Building Digital Strategies, Websites, and Lasting Client Relationships News Provided By ForeFront Web September 28, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.