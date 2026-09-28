Solution Group And Watersolve Join Forces To Expand Water And Wastewater Solutions

Gregg Lebster, Executive VP and director of the Chemical Treatment Group

Tim Batterson, President of Solution Group

Solution Group and WaterSolve come together to expand capabilities and spotlight the experienced leadership guiding the combined organization forward.

- Gregg LebsterINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Solution Group and WaterSolve move forward together, the strength of the combined organization begins with the people leading it. The two organizations bring together decades of experience and expertise in serving customers across the water and wastewater industry. While the two organizations merge, the combined leadership team will build on the strength of both organizations and create opportunities to bring additional and complementary capabilities to customers.Meet the Leadership TeamGregg LebsterWith 27 years of experience in the water and wastewater industry, Gregg brings extensive experience owning and managing a water and wastewater treatment company. As Executive VP and director of the Chemical Treatment Group, he will bring together Solution Group's operational and solutions-driven expertise with WaterSolve's experience in chemical treatment and sludge hauling.“We're eager to get started on saving our clients' money by offering unique solutions with our newly formed team,” Gregg commented.Tim BattersonTim is the president of Solution Group and has run food, beverage, and dairy manufacturing facilities for over 15 years with a strong background in operational and customer-focused perspective. He will continue to bring together the team's strengths to provide customers with end-to-end solutions, from designing and operating facilities, to managing disposal and byproduct systems.Daniel WilcoxIn his 16 years at WaterSolve, Daniel has been involved in every aspect of the business from project technician to sales and leadership. Going forward, he will bring together the strengths of both organizations to give customers greater access to resources and technical expertise.“The best companies are built by people who care about the work, take ownership and are always looking for better ways to do things. That's the kind of culture I'm excited to help build as we grow together,” said Daniel.John BrennanJohn brings a comprehensive understanding of the water and wastewater industry as one of the co-founders of Solution Group with over 15 years in the industry. As the two companies move forward, he will continue to provide leadership, technical expertise, and resources. His extensive experience with complex wastewater systems and anaerobic digestion strengthens the organizations' ability to provide comprehensive solutions.As Solution Group and WaterSolve move forward together, the combined leadership team brings a wide range of experience and technical knowledge that allows them to support customers by providing cost-effective, comprehensive solutions for their water and wastewater needs.

Chase Cochran

Solution Group

+1 765-274-8489

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Solution Group and WaterSolve Join Forces to Expand Water and Wastewater Solutions News Provided By Solution Group September 28, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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