Creative Repute Details Six-Step UX/UI Design Process For Clients

An illustrated dashboard interface showing unique visitor and sign-up metrics, reflecting the kind of user-centered analytics view a well-designed UX/UI process is built to support.

Philadelphia agency Creative Repute outlines its research-driven UX/UI design process, built to serve clients across a range of industries.

- Tina Armstead

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency, is highlighting its UX/UI design process as it continues working with government agencies, healthcare systems, universities, and small businesses on projects ranging from one-page marketing sites to multi-page platforms.

Every project follows the same six-step process: discovery, wireframing, design, prototyping and validation, build, launch, and support for clients on maintenance plans. Discovery opens with research into users, goals, and the competitive landscape, laying the groundwork for the design work that follows. Low-fidelity wireframes, sketched in Figma, map out structure and flow, giving the team an efficient way to test ideas ahead of the polished design work that follows. Those wireframes become high-fidelity mockups in Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD, refined through internal review for usability and accessibility as the design takes shape.

"Clients across a range of industries come to us with very different goals and requirements. Our UX/UI process is built to serve all of them."

Interactive prototypes, built in Figma and ProtoPie, let the team catch usability issues early, well ahead of development. Development then starts from a clean, well-documented design, working across platforms like Laravel, Svelte, WordPress, Wix, and Squarespace. Every product is checked for accessibility and performance both throughout the process and again at launch, and clients on a maintenance plan continue to have support after their site goes live. More detail on the full process is available on Creative Repute's UX/UI design services page.

Creative Repute has applied this process for clients including Nabors Coaching Group, William Way, Olney Community Collaborative, the Delaware County Health Department, the Philadelphia Immunization Coalition, the Nathan Cummings Foundation, EvoluteEQ, and PowerCorpsPHL.

Organizations that want to put this process to work can request a free quote to start a project.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency offering UX/UI design, web development, and marketing services to organizations of all sizes. The agency's UX/UI process covers research, wireframing, design, prototyping, build, launch, and ongoing support for clients on a maintenance plan.

Nile Livingston

Creative Repute, Inc.

+1 215-690-1185

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Creative Repute Details Six-Step UX/UI Design Process for Clients News Provided By Creative Repute, Inc. September 28, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.