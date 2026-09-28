US SEC Issues Crypto Staff Guidance, Aligns With CFTC Approach

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has refreshed its guidance on how federal securities laws may apply to certain crypto assets and crypto-related transactions, updating FAQs originally issued in March. The move follows similar steps by the CFTC last week, as lawmakers fall short of passing a broader crypto market-structure bill.

In a Friday update, the SEC emphasized that the guidance is non-binding and does not change existing law or create new legal obligations. Instead, it clarifies how the agency expects to evaluate digital asset products-particularly where the Howey test could be implicated.

The SEC's FAQ update reiterates that its interpretations are non-binding and do not amend securities law. Token buybacks may avoid a securities“investment contract” conclusion if the system is functional and lacks a central party responsible for essential managerial efforts. For crypto networks, the SEC says activity that improves or facilitates network functionality may not automatically satisfy the Howey test. Staking receipt tokens are not automatically classified as securities; classification depends on how the arrangement is structured and presented.

Key takeawaysWhat the SEC changed in its crypto FAQs

The SEC's update targets how the agency analyzes whether certain digital asset offerings could be considered investment contracts under federal securities laws. The FAQ revision was issued as an addition to the SEC's March materials addressing“certain types of crypto assets and certain transactions involving crypto assets.”

According to the SEC, the updated FAQ content is meant to explain the agency's interpretation of its rules and their application in specific scenarios. The regulator was explicit that the guidance“has no legal force or effect,” does not alter or amend applicable law, and does not create new obligations for any person.

Buybacks, network functionality, and the Howey test

One of the more notable areas covered by the SEC involves token buyback programs. The SEC said token issuers could conduct customer buybacks without necessarily triggering an“investment contract” finding-so long as a crypto system is functional and has“no central party.” In the SEC's framing, the absence of a central entity is important because the existence of promises or representations about undertaking“essential managerial efforts” can be central to a Howey determination.

In other words, the SEC's FAQ update does not treat buybacks as a standalone securities question. Instead, it points readers to the broader structure: whether the arrangement includes managerial commitments that could lead investors to rely on others' efforts.

The SEC also addressed how it may view crypto networks. The regulator said that a system that is“functional,” and where services are provided to secure, maintain, improve, or enhance the system-or to facilitate network effects-would not necessarily meet the Howey test. That guidance is significant because network-focused development and operational support are common components of crypto projects, even when a network is not controlled by a single managing party.

Additionally, the SEC stated that staking receipt tokens would not always be classified as securities. As with the buyback scenario, the underlying implication is that staking representations, the expected role of any managerial entity, and the practical reality of control and responsibility matter more than the mere existence of staking-linked token receipts.

Why this matters while Congress stalls

The SEC's update arrives after a similar move by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which issued guidance to token issuers last week. Together, the parallel steps from two major regulators underscore a key reality for market participants: even without new legislation, agencies are still trying to provide direction on how they interpret existing authorities.

The timing is closely linked to congressional inaction. As reported earlier, the Senate failed to advance a proposed crypto market structure bill that many expected could have clarified the agencies' respective roles over digital assets. In the absence of legislation, SEC Chair Paul Atkins and CFTC Chair Michael Selig have indicated the agencies will continue addressing crypto regulation through their existing authority.

For investors and builders, the practical impact is that compliance and legal risk assessments will remain highly fact-dependent. The SEC's renewed FAQs-though non-binding-signal what conditions may reduce the likelihood of securities classification under the Howey framework, and which elements (such as essential managerial efforts by a central party) are likely to draw scrutiny.

SEC leadership shift adds uncertainty to next steps

Beyond the FAQ updates, the SEC's internal leadership landscape is also changing. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced Friday that she plans to resign on Oct. 2, after serving at the agency for eight years. Known in parts of the crypto industry as“Crypto Mom” for her advocacy for more favorable digital-asset policy approaches, Peirce is expected to join Regent University in Virginia as an associate professor in November.

With Peirce's departure, leadership at the SEC will rest with Chair Paul Atkins and Commissioner Mark Uyeda. Both are Republican commissioners on what is normally a five-member bipartisan panel. As of Monday, the White House had not announced replacements for Peirce or for two remaining Democratic seats.

That matters because the direction of future enforcement priorities, rulemaking emphasis, and how broadly the agency translates guidance into action can be influenced by commissioner composition. While Friday's FAQs are not legally binding, they can still shape how businesses structure offerings and how regulators interpret fact patterns.

Going forward, market participants should watch whether the SEC's refreshed FAQ positions are echoed in enforcement decisions and whether any clarification emerges from congressional efforts-especially since both the SEC and CFTC are now providing guidance in parallel amid stalled legislation.

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