TEN, Ltd. Continues Its Fleet Renewal And Reports Sale Of Panamax Tanker

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dynamic Fleet Growth on Track Five New-Technology Panamaxes on Order Tanker Market Fundamentals Remain Strong ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (the“Company”) today reported the sale of the oldest vessel in its fleet, the 2003 Japanese-built Panamax tanker Andes, to independent third parties. The sale generated approximately $13.0 million of free cash and registered a $4.6 million capital gain, to be recorded in the third quarter of 2026. “The Company has embarked on a significant fleet growth program, as reflected in its 26-vessel orderbook, of which seven vessels have already been delivered. Particular emphasis has been placed on the flexible Panamax segment through the construction of five units,” Mr. George Saroglou, President of TEN commented.“Looking ahead, we will continue to evaluate sale and purchase opportunities while remaining committed to maintaining fleet modernity and operational flexibility that have allowed TEN to thrive through market cycles over the decades,” Mr. Saroglou concluded. TEN's CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM



# Name Type Delivery (exp) Status Employment CONVENTIONAL TANKERS 1 DR IRENE TSAKOS Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted Q2 2025 DELIVERED Yes 2 SILIA T Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted Q4 2025 DELIVERED Yes 3 DELOS T MR – Scrubber Fitted Q1 2026 DELIVERED Yes 4 DION MR – Scrubber Fitted Q1 2026 DELIVERED Yes 5 AMAZONA Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q2 2027 Under Construction TBA 6 MAYA Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q3 2027 Under Construction TBA 7 INCA Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q4 2027 Under Construction TBA 8 CHAIRMAN DJS VLCC - Scrubber Fitted Q4 2027 Under Construction TBA 9 TBN VLCC - Scrubber Fitted Q1 2028 Under Construction TBA 10 TBN VLCC – Scrubber Fitted Q2 2028 Under Construction TBA 11 AZTEC Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q3 2028 Under Construction TBA 12 ANDES Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q3 2028 Under Construction TBA SHUTTLE TANKERS 13 ATHENS 04 DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q2 2025 DELIVERED Yes 14 PARIS 24 DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2025 DELIVERED Yes 15 ANFIELD DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2026 DELIVERED Yes 16 ARIANO SUASSUNA DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2027 Under Construction Yes 17 ELZA SOARES DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2027 Under Construction Yes 18 MARIA FIRMINA DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q1 2028 Under Construction Yes 19 CAROLINA DE JESUS DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q2 2028 Under Construction Yes 20 DR SOCRATES DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2028 Under Construction Yes 21 MARACANA DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2028 Under Construction Yes 22 CORINTHIANS DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2028 Under Construction Yes 23 IPANEMAS DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2028 Under Construction Yes 24 COPA DP DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2028 Under Construction Yes LNG CARRIERS 25 NY ENERGY 26 LNG Carrier Q3 2028 Under Construction TBA 26 TBN LNG Carrier Q1 2029 Under Construction TBA

ABOUT TEN LTD.

Founded in Bermuda in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, 24 of which on the NYSE, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified pro-forma energy fleet currently consists of 80 vessels, totaling approx. 10.4 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

...

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

...