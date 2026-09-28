Attovia Therapeutics To Present New Data On ATTO-1310 And ATTO-2306 At EADV 2026 And Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Attovia”) (Nasdaq: ATTO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will present new clinical, translational, and preclinical data across its pipeline at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026 and the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference (FCD) 2026.

Attovia will present four posters: three on ATTO-1310, a next generation anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY-based therapeutic, and one on ATTO-2306, a novel long-acting anti-IL-31 and IL-13 bispecific. The ATTO-1310 posters will highlight Phase 1a data in healthy volunteers, translational data advancing the understanding of IL-31 across pruritic skin diseases, and interim Phase 1b data in patients with high-itch atopic dermatitis (AD) or with chronic pruritus. The ATTO-2306 poster will feature new preclinical data.

The EADV Congress 2026 will take place September 30 - October 3, 2026 in Vienna, Austria and FCD 2026 will take place on October 8-11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Presentation details are below.

ATTO-1310



EADV 2026 Poster Presentations



Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of ATTO-1310, a Novel Anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY-Fc Fusion Protein, in Healthy Adults (Abstract: AS-1248)

Title: Ultra-Sensitive Detection of Circulating IL-31 Reveals Elevated Levels Across Pruritic Skin Diseases (Abstract: AS-3150)

FCD 2026 Poster Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of a Single Dose of ATTO-1310, a Novel Anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY-Fc Fusion Protein: Interim Results from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 1b Study in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis or with Chronic Pruritus



ATTO-2306



FCD 2026 Poster Presentation Title: Preclinical Characterization of ATTO-2306, a Long-Acting Bispecific Antibody Targeting IL-13 and IL-31 for Type 2 Inflammatory Skin Diseases



Following each congress, the posters will be available on the Publications page of the Attovia website at .

About Attovia Therapeutics, Inc.

AttoviaTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need. All of its product candidates have been internally discovered using its ATTOBODYTM biparatopic biologics platform. Attovia's ATTOBODY platform uses an evolution-driven, high-throughput process that allows for rapid discovery and creation of a high diversity of potential product candidates.

Attovia's lead programs include ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY-based therapeutic in clinical development for chronic pruritic diseases; ATTO-2306, a long-acting bispecific antibody targeting IL-31 and IL-13 in IND-enabling studies for atopic dermatitis and other immune-mediated skin diseases; and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody targeting TL1A, IL-23p19, and integrin α4β7 in IND-enabling studies for inflammatory bowel disease. Attovia's other programs include highly innovative conditional 'AND' gated bispecific immune cell survival blockers and multispecifics.

Investor and Media Contact

Attovia Therapeutics

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617-430-7579

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