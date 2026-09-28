Attovia Therapeutics To Present New Data On ATTO-1310 And ATTO-2306 At EADV 2026 And Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2026
Attovia will present four posters: three on ATTO-1310, a next generation anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY-based therapeutic, and one on ATTO-2306, a novel long-acting anti-IL-31 and IL-13 bispecific. The ATTO-1310 posters will highlight Phase 1a data in healthy volunteers, translational data advancing the understanding of IL-31 across pruritic skin diseases, and interim Phase 1b data in patients with high-itch atopic dermatitis (AD) or with chronic pruritus. The ATTO-2306 poster will feature new preclinical data.
The EADV Congress 2026 will take place September 30 - October 3, 2026 in Vienna, Austria and FCD 2026 will take place on October 8-11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Presentation details are below.
ATTO-1310
- EADV 2026 Poster Presentations
- Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of ATTO-1310, a Novel Anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY-Fc Fusion Protein, in Healthy Adults (Abstract: AS-1248) Title: Ultra-Sensitive Detection of Circulating IL-31 Reveals Elevated Levels Across Pruritic Skin Diseases (Abstract: AS-3150)
- Title: Efficacy and Safety of a Single Dose of ATTO-1310, a Novel Anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY-Fc Fusion Protein: Interim Results from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 1b Study in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis or with Chronic Pruritus
ATTO-2306
- FCD 2026 Poster Presentation
- Title: Preclinical Characterization of ATTO-2306, a Long-Acting Bispecific Antibody Targeting IL-13 and IL-31 for Type 2 Inflammatory Skin Diseases
Following each congress, the posters will be available on the Publications page of the Attovia website at .
About Attovia Therapeutics, Inc.
AttoviaTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need. All of its product candidates have been internally discovered using its ATTOBODYTM biparatopic biologics platform. Attovia's ATTOBODY platform uses an evolution-driven, high-throughput process that allows for rapid discovery and creation of a high diversity of potential product candidates.
Attovia's lead programs include ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY-based therapeutic in clinical development for chronic pruritic diseases; ATTO-2306, a long-acting bispecific antibody targeting IL-31 and IL-13 in IND-enabling studies for atopic dermatitis and other immune-mediated skin diseases; and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody targeting TL1A, IL-23p19, and integrin α4β7 in IND-enabling studies for inflammatory bowel disease. Attovia's other programs include highly innovative conditional 'AND' gated bispecific immune cell survival blockers and multispecifics.
Investor and Media Contact
Attovia Therapeutics
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PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors LLC
617-430-7579
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