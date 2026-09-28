Unseen Perspective Launches As An Independent Intelligence Partner For The Global Eyecare Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research-led firm offers weekly Market Intelligence newsletters, pre-designed reports covering major international shows, and on-demand consulting for industry decision-makers

Paris, France, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unseen Perspective today announces its launch as an independent, research-led intelligence and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the global eyecare industry - spanning eyeglasses, contact lenses, and ophthalmic instruments and technologies.









Founded by industry veteran Lionel Iribarne, the firm combines more than 25 years of first-hand sector experience with a curated network of independent market experts, each with hands-on backgrounds across eyecare. Unseen Perspective helps industry leaders move from market data to strategic perspective - interpreting the impact of smart glasses, embedded AI, advanced personalization, the convergence of retail and medical care, and the rise of remote monitoring on their businesses.

“In practice, eyecare markets don't move at the same pace in every part of the globe. Understanding them takes people on the ground, not just data. I have built a network of experts I know and trust over the course of my career, and their first-hand market knowledge is an essential part of the way we work.”

- Lionel Iribarne, Founder and CEO, Unseen Perspective

A Three-Pillar Offer for Industry Decision-Makers

Unseen Perspective serves CEOs, CMOs, commercial leaders, strategists and investors across manufacturers, retail chains and the broader eyecare ecosystem. Its offer is built on three complementary pillars:

1. Weekly Market Intelligence newsletters. The Eyewear Signal, dedicated to the eyewear market, launches at the end of November 2026. The Ophthalmic Signal, focused on ophthalmic technologies and instrumentation, follows at the end of Q1 2027. Each edition delivers a curated, structured read of the week's most important market movements, competitive developments and the forces behind them.

2. Pre-designed Market Intelligence reports. In-depth, ready-to-use studies are published on a continuous basis, with international show coverage including SILMO Paris and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting in New Orleans in October. Broader market data on the global eyewear market - including size, value and key dynamics across the major markets on all five continents - will follow in spring 2027, alongside additional reports throughout the year.

3. On-demand consulting. Tailored advisory assignments are available from launch, giving clients access to the firm's independent expert network for specific strategic, commercial or investment questions.

“The industry does not need more data for the sake of data. It needs better connections between information, experience and decisions. Unseen Perspective brings together people who know the industry from the inside with a structured approach to understanding markets - and, importantly, the 'so what' behind the numbers.”

- Lionel Iribarne, Founder and CEO, Unseen Perspective

About the Founder

Founder and CEO Lionel Iribarne is an optometrist by training with more than 25 years of experience across Essilor Instruments and Visionix, including Optovue, Luneau, Briot and Weco. His background spans product strategy, international go-to-market development, digital transformation and M&A. He has co-founded a family-owned optical retail business and is a named inventor on patented ophthalmic technologies.

About Unseen Perspective

Unseen Perspective is an independent, research-led intelligence and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the global eyecare industry. The firm combines market intelligence, first-hand sector experience and an international network of independent experts to help manufacturers, retailers and investors identify market shifts, understand competitive dynamics and make better-informed decisions on growth, competition and investment.

CONTACT: Unseen Perspective Lionel IRIBARNE...