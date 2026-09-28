U.S. Government Selects Navitas To Develop Next-Generation 10 Kv Sic Power Semiconductors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes Navitas' leadership in ultra-high-voltage (UHV) SiC technology and resilient U.S.-anchored manufacturing supply chain

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced it has been awarded the ALATTIS (Accelerated, Large-Area, 10 kV SiC IGBT) program to develop next-generation 10 kV silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor technology.

Following a rigorous competitive evaluation, the U.S. Army selected Navitas from among leading U.S. silicon carbide technology companies in recognition of its unmatched leadership in UHV SiC innovation, proven ability to deliver defense-grade performance and reliability, and resilient U.S.-anchored manufacturing ecosystem for advanced power semiconductor technologies.

The ALATTIS prototype project will develop, execute, and validate a novel domestic manufacturing process for ultra-high-voltage (≥10 kV) silicon SiC power semiconductor devices through iterative design, fabrication, and testing.

The project is sponsored by the Army Research Laboratory (ARL), which operates under the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM ). The ALATTIS prototype program seeks to develop, execute, and validate a novel and currently unavailable domestic manufacturing process for 10 kV IGBTs. ALATTIS is supported by the Joint Experimentation and Technology Accelerator (JETX) with the aim of advancing high-power electronics for critical defense and infrastructure applications. The program will accelerate the development of next-generation 10 kV SiC insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) and associated PiN diode technologies for mission-critical systems used by the Armed Forces.

Navitas' GeneSiCTM SiC power semiconductor portfolio, led by its flagship trench-assisted planar (TAP) MOSFET architecture, spans voltage ratings from 650 V to 6.5 kV and is engineered, manufactured, and supported by a resilient U.S.-anchored supply chain, enabling secure domestic production of advanced power semiconductor technologies for next-generation defense and critical infrastructure applications. Navitas has pioneered multiple industry firsts in UHV SiC, including:



6.5 kV SiC thyristors in 2010, recognized with a 2010 R&D 100 Award

10–15 kV PiN diodes in 2012 6.5 kV SiC MOSFETs commercial release in 2021



“The ALATTIS award marks a significant milestone in advancing ultra-high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) power devices and recognizes Navitas' over 20 years of innovation in delivering reliable, ultra-high-voltage, high-power SiC technologies,” said Siddarth Sundaresan, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Navitas.“This program enables Navitas to extend its leadership beyond SiC MOSFETs by developing next-generation 10 kV SiC IGBTs built on our unique, patented trench-assisted planar (TAP) architecture and integrated with advanced PiN diode technologies.”

To learn more about Navitas's capabilities in UHV SiC technology, please contact a Navitas Representative or email: ....

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide-bandgap technologies, GaNFastTM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiCTM high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented 'trench-assisted planar technology' to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

About DEVCOM ARL

DEVCOM ARL is the Army's sole fundamental research laboratory serving as the nexus of science between the military, academia, and industry. Operating under U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command and the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, ARL executes globally recognized research to accelerate delivery of war-winning, disruptive technologies for tomorrow's Army.

For information, visit the Army Research Laboratory website.

Contact Information

Navitas Semiconductor

Vipin Bothra

...

Navitas Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

Shelton Group

...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“we expect” or“are expected to be,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas and, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties. Our businesses are subject to certain risks that could materially and adversely affect our respective business, financial condition, results of operations, or the value of our securities. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of these risks, as discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at