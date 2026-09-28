Great Point Properties Releases 2026 Nantucket Real Estate Mid-Year Report

The report highlights resilient demand, rising home prices, historically constrained inventory, and continued strength in Nantucket's vacation rental market.

- Ethan Ulmer, Great Point Properties BrokerNANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great Point Properties has released its 2026 Nantucket Real Estate Mid-Year Report, providing an in-depth look at the island's residential sales and vacation rental markets through the first half of the year.While transaction and dollar volume have moderated from 2025, Nantucket real estate continues to demonstrate significant pricing strength. Through mid-year, the island recorded approximately $446.9 million in total sales volume across 116 transactions, representing year-over-year declines of 11% and 20%, respectively. At the same time, the average home sale price increased 14.6% to approximately $4.28 million, while the median rose to approximately $3.32 million, compared with $2.5 million at the same point last year.The report identifies limited inventory as one of the defining forces shaping the 2026 market. At the time of the report, just 168 properties were available for sale, down 31.7% from 246 at the same point in 2025. Aside from the unusual post-pandemic market conditions of 2022 and 2023, Great Point Properties reports that this represents the lowest inventory level the firm has recorded since it began tracking the data in the early 2000s.Despite fewer properties changing hands, buyer demand has remained resilient. Average days on market for home sales stood at 136 days, compared with 140 at the same point last year. Properties have also sold at an average of 94.8% of their last asking price and 153% of assessed value, further illustrating the pricing strength of a supply-constrained market.Market activity has also shifted between price segments. Sales between $6 million and $10 million increased 44% year over year, rising from nine transactions to 13. Meanwhile, sales below $3 million declined nearly 28%, a change Great Point Properties attributes largely to limited availability rather than diminished buyer interest. Activity in the $3 million to $6 million range remained essentially flat, while the $10 million-plus segment slowed modestly.“The demand for owning a slice of Nantucket remains robust; however, clients who have purchased homes on Nantucket are here to stay,” according to the report's market analysis by Great Point Properties Broker Ethan Ulmer. The report notes that this dynamic, combined with strong equity markets and little urgency among existing homeowners to sell, continues to restrict available inventory and place upward pressure on pricing.The vacation rental market has also shown encouraging momentum in 2026. Great Point Properties reports that mid-year vacation rental bookings are 14.5% higher than at the same point in 2025, while rental dollar volume has increased by more than 20%. Early indications suggest that 2026 is shaping up to be a stronger rental year than either of the previous two, although official occupancy tax figures for the June-through-August season will not be available until September.Higher-end rentals, particularly newer properties and homes with sought-after amenities, continue to perform strongly. More affordable vacation rentals have faced greater booking challenges, which the report notes may reflect increasing travel costs, competition from other destinations, or changing expectations among Nantucket visitors.The rental market's economic footprint on the island has grown considerably in recent years. Nantucket adopted an 11.7% room occupancy tax on vacation rentals in 2019, and the Town collected more than $8 million in occupancy tax revenue in fiscal year 2026. Great Point Properties estimates that, when the occupancy tax and rising operating expenses are considered, the average cost of renting a Nantucket home is now roughly 50% higher than seven years ago.Great Point Properties remains one of Nantucket's leading real estate firms, consistently representing approximately one-third of the island market. With offices in Town and Sconset, the firm helps buyers, sellers, homeowners, and vacationers navigate Nantucket's sales and rental markets with deep local expertise and data-driven insight.The full 2026 Nantucket Real Estate Mid-Year Report provides additional market data, neighborhood-level pricing information, featured sales and rental properties, and analysis from Great Point Properties Broker Ethan Ulmer.For more information or to read the full report, visit Great Point Properties Mid-Year Update.About Great Point PropertiesFounded in 2002, Great Point Properties is Nantucket's trusted authority in real estate sales and vacation rentals. With offices in Town and Sconset, the firm combines deep community ties, local market knowledge, and personalized service to help clients navigate Nantucket real estate with confidence. The firm consistently represents approximately one-third of the island's real estate market.

Ally Ulmer

Great Point Properties

+1 508.228.2266

email us here

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Great Point Properties Releases 2026 Nantucket Real Estate Mid-Year Report News Provided By SmartSites September 28, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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