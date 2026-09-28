Oasis Engineering Adds Browser-Based Verification To Sealed Manufactured Home Foundation Certifications

Oasis Engineering Adds Browser Verification to Sealed Foundation Certifications

Lenders and underwriters can now confirm a foundation certification letter is authentic and unaltered in seconds, with nothing uploaded and no account required.

- Enrique Lairet, PE

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oasis Engineering today announced that every manufactured home foundation certification issued through its engineerletters platform engineerletters) now carries a digital seal with a public verification record. Anyone holding a copy of a letter can open its verification page, drop in the PDF and see immediately whether it matches the file the engineer sealed.

Foundation certifications are required on most FHA, VA and USDA loans for manufactured homes, and on many conventional loans, before the loan can close. Lenders receive these letters from borrowers, sellers and third parties, and until now had no practical way to confirm that a letter was issued by the engineer whose seal appears on it, or that it had not been edited after the fact.

"A lender's file is only as good as the documents in it," said Enrique Lairet, PE, founder of Oasis Engineering. "A sealed letter used to be something you took on faith. Now the underwriter can check it themselves in about ten seconds, and the check runs entirely in their browser. Nothing leaves their computer."

How verification works

When a letter is sealed, the platform records a cryptographic fingerprint (SHA-256) of the final PDF along with the reference number, property, date and the engineer of record. Each letter links to its own verification page. The recipient drags their copy onto the page, the browser computes the file's fingerprint locally and compares it to the record. A match confirms the file is the one the engineer sealed. A mismatch means the file has been altered or re-saved and the recipient should request the original.

Verification records are permanent and do not expire with the engagement.

About the service

Oasis Engineering's manufactured home foundation certification is a flat-fee, evidence-based review. The homeowner or their agent photographs the foundation using a guided checklist on their phone; the engineer reviews the photos alongside the appraisal, property records and aerial imagery, and issues a sealed certification letter stating whether the foundation meets HUD's Permanent Foundations Guide for Manufactured Housing criteria. Most letters are delivered within one to two business days of a complete submission, with no site-visit scheduling. The service is offered in 39 states at $450, and if the available evidence is not sufficient to complete the engineering review, the fee is refunded in full.

Details, a sample letter and the review methodology are published at .

About Oasis Engineering

Oasis Engineering LLC is a Florida-based professional engineering firm led by Enrique Lairet, PE. Through its engineerletters platform the firm provides remote, evidence-based engineering letters for manufactured home foundation certifications, permit closeouts and verification of completed work. Every letter is reviewed and sealed by a licensed professional engineer.

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Oasis Engineering

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Oasis Engineering Adds Browser-Based Verification to Sealed Manufactured Home Foundation Certifications News Provided By Oasis Engineering September 28, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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