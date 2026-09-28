Deadline Alert: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or the "Company") (NYSE: BABA ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On June 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Defense released an updated list identifying Chinese military companies. Alibaba was included in the list due to its direct or indirect control by or affiliation with the MIIT.

On this news, Alibaba share prices dropped $4.69, or approximately 3.9%, over two trading days to close on June 10 at $115.38 on June 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 24, 2026, Bloomberg published an article titled“Anthropic Accuses Alibaba of 'Illicitly' Accessing AI Models”. The article stated, in relevant part, that“Anthropic PBC accused Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. of waging a large-scale effort to 'illicitly' access its Claude artificial intelligence model using thousands of fraudulent accounts that undermine the US AI developer's decision to keep its products out of China. Anthropic said that a campaign by operators linked to Alibaba's Qwen AI lab targeted Claude's most prized capabilities, including software engineering and agentic reasoning, according to a letter that the AI startup sent to several US senators and White House officials.” The article concluded that“Anthropic warned that Alibaba and other Chinese labs are making systematic and unauthorized use of results from leading US models to develop a rival generation of chatbots.”

On this news, the price of Alibaba ADSs fell $2.80 per ADS, or 2.7%, to close at $99.80 per ADS on June 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) under the National Defense Authorization Act (the "NDAA"), any entities directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT were considered a Chinese military company; (2) Alibaba was directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT; (3) the risk of Alibaba carrying out distillation attacks against third-party AI models was not a mere hypothetical or inadvertent, but ongoing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba Group Holdings Limited securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 5, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .