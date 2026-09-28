Deadline Alert: Alarum Technologies, Ltd. (ALAR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum Technologies, Ltd. ("Alarum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALAR ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ALARUM TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On July 2, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled“Google disrupts NetNut proxy network used in malware operations.” The article stated Google announced it had“weakened a network of internet-connected devices being used to conceal and route malicious online traffic” and identified Alarum subsidiary NetNut“related malware command-and-control operations.” The article reported Google acted“ against the NetNut residential proxy operator and the Popa botnet... in partnership with the FBI .”

On this news, Alarum ADSs fell $1.67 per share, or 20.8%, to close at $6.35 per ADS on July 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 4, 2026, Alarum issued a press release entitled“Alarum Technologies Announces Temporary Operational Pause of Certain Network Services,” which stated“the Company continues to investigate the recent incident affecting certain aspects of NetNut Ltd's network” and “[a]s part of this ongoing investigation, and as a precautionary operational measure, the Company has decided to temporarily pause traffic through the relevant network services for several days.”

On this news, the price of Alarum ADSs fell $3.27 per share, or 51.49%, to close at $3.08 per share on July 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 20, 2025 and July 2, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) An Alarum Technologies subsidiary, NetNut, was engaging in illegal activity by linking customer home internet devices into another network without the customers consent; (2) This activity allows cyber criminals to conceal their locations; (3) The foregoing materially heightened Alarum Technologies legal exposure and materially threatened its business prospects; and (4) As a result, defendants statements about Alarum Technologies business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum Technologies, Ltd. securities between March 20, 2025 and July 2, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 5, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .