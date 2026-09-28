Deadline Alert: HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired HDFC Bank Limited (“HDFC” or the“Company”) (NYSE: HDB ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR HDFC BANK LIMITED INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On March 18, 2026, during U.S. market hours, HDFC filed a letter with the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, reporting the resignation of Mr. Atanu Chakraborty from his roles as part-time Chairman and Independent Director of HDFC. The Company's letter attached Mr. Chakraborty's resignation letter, which stated that“[c]ertain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal Values and Ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision.”

On this news, the price of HDFC's American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) fell $2.09, or 7.28% to close at $26.62 per share on March 18, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On May 27, 2026, before the market opened, The Indian Express published an article entitled“HDFC Bank 'camouflaged' crores as marketing spend to pay higher interest to state firm.” The article reported that HDFC Bank had made covert payments of approximately“Rs 45 crore,” or approximately $4.7 million USD, to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (“MSRDC”) to induce MSRDC to make large deposits with the Company. The Company offered 6.01% interest to MSRDC, a 2.51% markup over the interest offered to other savings accounts, and paid that markup by“disguis[ing] [it] as sponsorship payments for a road safety awareness campaign run by MSRDC.” Reportedly, an internal probe in March and April 2026 concluded that over ten top officials bore responsibility, including HDFC's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

On this news, HDFC's ADS price fell $1.02, or 4.1%, to close at $23.78 per share on May 27, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HDFC Bank camouflaged payments as marketing spend to pay higher interest to a state firm in order to induce deposits; (2) these activities were approved by senior management; (3) these activities likely violated regulations and the Company's own policies, including those that prohibit payments that could constitute improper inducement; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's interest income and operating expenses were overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HDFC Bank Limited securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 13, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .