Evergreen's Lyra Technology Group Acquires Adelaide-Based Concept Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership brings long-term backing to a leading South Australian IT, cyber security and communications provider while preserving its team, brands and client relationships.

ADELAIDE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen's Lyra Technology Group ("Lyra") today announced the acquisition of Concept Data and its sister business Voice Select, an Adelaide-based technology consultancy, managed services and business communications provider. Concept Data joins Lyra's ANZ region, alongside 4 other businesses Evergreen has acquired this quarter.

Founded in 2014, Concept Data helps organisations improve security, operational resilience and business performance through practical technology solutions. Its capabilities span managed IT services, cyber security and compliance, Microsoft 365 and cloud services, AI enablement and automation, private cloud hosting, business continuity and disaster recovery, and strategic technology advisory. Voice Select, established in 2018, specialises in hosted voice and VoIP phone systems, SIP and carrier services, number management and ongoing telecommunications support.

Together, the two businesses give clients one accountable team across IT, security, cloud and voice, supporting small and medium-sized organisations across industries such as: healthcare and medical services, professional services, construction, finance, not-for-profit, education and other security-sensitive, business-critical environments.

"We are incredibly proud of what our team has built," said Chief Executive Officer, Gary Paradise. "We chose to partner with Lyra and Evergreen because they understand that the strength of our business comes from our people, our culture and the trusted relationships we have with our clients. They also bring the experience and know-how to help us accelerate our growth and take the business to the next stage of its journey."

The business achieved record revenue and growth in its most recent financial year. Over the past decade it has expanded from traditional managed IT into cyber security, compliance, AI enablement, private cloud and advisory.

Under Lyra's partnership model, Concept Data and Voice Select will continue to operate independently under their established brands from Adelaide. Chief Executive Officer Gary Paradise and the existing team will remain in place.

"This partnership allows us to retain what makes our business successful while gaining access to greater resources, deeper expertise and a wider community of technology businesses,” said Paradise.“For our clients and team, it is very much business as usual, with exciting opportunities to expand our capabilities and build an even stronger future together.”

Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Regional CEO of the ANZ region said, "We're thrilled to welcome Adelaide based Concept Data to Lyra Technology Group. With deep expertise serving medical customers, the team brings valuable sector knowledge to our group and further strengthens our presence in South Australia. We see an exciting opportunity to build on that strong foundation supporting Concept Data with the resources, capabilities and connections of our global network while preserving the local relationships and personal service their customers value. We can't wait to work together and help Concept Data reach its next stage of growth over the long term.”

With Lyra's backing, Concept Data and Voice Select plan to deepen their capabilities and pursue new growth opportunities while continuing to deliver the practical advice and responsive support their clients rely on.

About Concept Data and Voice Select

Concept Data is a South Australian technology consultancy and managed services provider helping organisations improve security, resilience and business performance through practical technology solutions. Its capabilities include managed IT services, cyber security and compliance, Microsoft 365, AI enablement, private cloud hosting, business continuity, telecommunications and strategic technology advisory. Through Voice Select, the group also delivers hosted voice, VoIP phone systems, carrier services and ongoing communications support. Concept Data and Voice Select continue to operate under their established brands from Adelaide, serving organisations across a range of industries. Learn more at conceptdata.com.au and voiceselect.com.au.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a community of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of technology services to provide value creation, talent, and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit .

Media Contact

Caroline Jones

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SOURCE Evergreen