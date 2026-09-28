Biomega's BER Debuted In Atlanta Last Weekend At The Atlanta Design Festival

Biomega's BER in Marc Orange

Biomega's BER in Marc Orange

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Biomega introduced its new BER e-bike at the 2026 Atlanta Design Festival, marking the Copenhagen bicycle brand's latest entry into the U.S. market.The BER weighed 37.5 lb with its battery installed, making it notably lighter than many full-size e-bikes, which commonly weighed 50 lb or more. Biomega said the BER was the lightest full-size adult, all-aluminum 26-inch e-bike currently on the market, based on its review of publicly available specifications for comparable models.The Class 1 e-bike used a 250 W rear hub motor with peak output of 850 W measured at the wheel and a single-speed Gates Carbon Drive belt. Other components included Shimano Deore hydraulic disc brakes, Schwalbe Marathon Plus tires and integrated LightSKIN front and rear lights.“We didn't set out to build a light e-bike. We set out to build a bicycle and then made it electric without letting it stop being a bicycle,” said Jens Martin Skibsted, Biomega co-founder and founding designer.“The weight is what's left when you refuse to add anything that doesn't earn its place.”The BER was offered in two frame sizes, S/M and L/XL, and four colors: Pan Gray, Dragon Black, Aspen White and Marc Orange. The latter was named for designer Marc Newson, Biomega's first guest designer.Atlanta Debut with Form + FluxThe BER made its Southeast debut through Form + Flux during the Atlanta Design Festival.Form + Flux, a boutique micromobility retailer, was Biomega's first U.S. dealer and held distribution rights across metro Atlanta and 12 surrounding Georgia counties. A physical showroom was also planned.During the festival, Form + Flux displayed the BER in Pan Gray and Marc Orange, giving attendees an opportunity to see the new model ahead of the showroom opening.“Atlanta is ready for bicycles that are as impeccably designed as they are well engineered,” said Angela Beck, founder of Form + Flux.“The BER distills form and function into urban mobility at its purest: light, purposeful, and an invitation to experience our city differently.”For Biomega, introducing the BER at a design festival rather than a traditional bicycle industry event reflected the company's longstanding focus on industrial design.“Launching with our first American dealer at a design festival instead of at a bike show helps explain our vision for the future of urban mobility,” said Richard Mager, CEO of Biomega.About BiomegaBiomega was founded in Copenhagen in 1998 and had worked with designers and architects including Marc Newson and Bjarke Ingels. Its bicycles were represented in seven permanent museum collections, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, SFMOMA, the Victoria and Albert Museum, Design Museum London, CNAP, Designmuseum Danmark and Die Neue Sammlung.

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Biomega's BER Debuted in Atlanta Last Weekend at the Atlanta Design Festival News Provided By Hitch Agency September 28, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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