Deadline Alert: Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Blaize Holdings (“Blaize” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BZAI ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BLAIZE HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On April 28, 2026, Pelican Way Research (“Pelican”) published a report entitled“Blaize AI: Running Up The Share Price Based on a Seemingly Bogus Deal, Conveniently Timed for Massive Dilution” (the“Report”).

In the Report, Pelican announced in part that: We are short Blaize AI because we believe they have artificially boosted their share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features“products” that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo. [...] WhoIs data for the NeoTensr website and found that the domain was registered on December 18th, 2025, just a few months before this supposed deal was announced. In review, the timing appears highly suspicious.

On this news, the price of Blaize stock fell by $0.26 per share, or 12.03%, to close at $1.90 on April 28, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blaize announced transactions with entities wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business in order to create an appearance of growth; (2) Blaize improperly recognized revenue; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Blaize Holdings, Inc. securities between July 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 5, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .