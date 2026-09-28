BETR Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Better Home & Finance Holding Company Securities Class Action

The complaint alleges that Better Home misled investors regarding its business prospects.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP before the November 20, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

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Why Was Better Home Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors;

(2) that, as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and

(3) that, due to the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did Better Home Stock Drop?

On May 7, 2026, before the market opened, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, including“guidance of Loan Volume of $1.575 to $1.725 billion” for the second quarter of 2026, falling short of the previously issued guidance of $1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026.

During the earnings call held the same day, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Vishal Garg, stated that“conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1” and“customers are not converting at nearly the same rate.” Garg revealed that, as a result, the achievement of“our $1 billion monthly funded volume target... looks like it's going to be deferred.” On this news, Better Home's stock price fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the BETR Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the November 20, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Better Home & Finance Holding Company securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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