The Aurora equipment repair company supported the August golf fundraiser, which raised more than $110,000 for Third Way Center.

Equipment Maintenance Technicians (NASDAQ:EMT)

- Zal Hyde, Owner, Equipment Maintenance Technicians

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equipment Maintenance Technicians Sponsors Palace Construction Golf Fundraiser

AURORA, Colo. - September 2026 - Equipment Maintenance Technicians (EMT), an Aurora-based equipment and fleet repair company, sponsored Palace Construction's Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Third Way Center. The event was held August 5, 2026, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado.

Palace Construction reported that the tournament raised more than $110,000 for Third Way Center. It described the organization's work as providing healing-centered care, safe housing, and education. The tournament brought participating companies together around that mission while creating opportunities for professional connection across the local architecture, engineering, and construction community.

The sponsorship also reflects EMT's longstanding connection to the industries represented at the event. The company provides equipment and fleet maintenance and repair services for construction equipment, trucks, and other commercial machinery. Its factory-trained technicians work at EMT's Aurora facility and in the field. They support customers whose operations depend on reliable equipment and limited downtime.

EMT serves Aurora, Denver, Littleton, and numerous communities across Colorado's Front Range. Its services include diesel repair, mobile fleet and truck repair, planned maintenance, emergency repair, material handling equipment, aerial lifts, dirt movers, generators, compressors, and trailers.

The tournament is part of Palace Cares, Palace Construction's community initiative. Palace Construction supports nonprofits through employee volunteer hours and financial contributions, and the annual golf event is one of its recurring outreach efforts. This year's result reflected the combined participation of sponsors, golfers, and organizers benefiting Third Way Center.

A Message From the Owner

"Supporting this tournament gave EMT a meaningful way to stand with local businesses and help advance Third Way Center's work for young people in our community," said Zal Hyde, owner of Equipment Maintenance Technicians.

About Equipment Maintenance Technicians

Equipment Maintenance Technicians is a heavy equipment and fleet maintenance and repair company founded in 2003 and based in Aurora, Colorado. EMT is fully insured and employs factory-trained technicians who receive ongoing training. The company services equipment both at its facility and in the field, working with construction equipment, fleet vehicles, material handling equipment, and other commercial machinery.

Equipment Maintenance Technicians is located at 13780 E. Smith Drive, Aurora, CO 80011 and is open Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM. More information is available at equipmentmt or by calling 720-949-2052.

Zal Hyde

Equipment Maintenance Technicians

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Equipment Maintenance Technicians Sponsors Palace Construction Golf Fundraiser News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services September 28, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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