Testwell Launches Open Price Index Comparing All-In Blood Test Costs Across 12 Providers

Free, machine-readable dataset shows listed prices plus checkout fees for 171 tests, with every competitor price dated and verified monthly

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TestWell, a cash-pay lab testing company, today launched the TestWell Blood Test Price Index, a free public dataset that compares what patients pay for 171 blood tests across 12 providers, including Quest, Labcorp OnDemand and Everlywell.Unlike sticker-price comparisons, the index lists all-in prices: the posted test price plus every per-order fee added at checkout. TestWell's median all-in price is $42.99, and 29 of its tests cost less than $30. The company charges a single flat $6 lab processing fee per order."Pricing out a single blood test properly means checking two or three different lab websites, then adding up whatever fee each one tacks on at checkout," said Josh Reinitz, co-founder of TestWell. "That's real time spent on something that should be simple. We did that work, verified it, and we keep it current, so anyone can hold every provider, including us, to the number on the page."The index is designed for open access:Live and machine-readable: The full dataset is available as JSON and CSV and updates automatically when prices change. AI assistants can query it through a Compare Prices tool.Dated and verified: Each competitor price and fee is recorded with the date it was read from that company's public ordering page and is rechecked at least monthly.Like-for-like only: Competitor prices appear only where the test is equivalent, with the same analyte and methodology class.Free to reuse: The data is licensed CC BY 4.0 and can be used with attribution.The launch comes as Congress weighs broader price transparency rules. In July, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 45-0 to advance the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act of 2026, and the Senate HELP Committee voted 21-1 to advance the Patients Deserve Price Tags Act. Both bills include price-posting requirements that would reach clinical laboratories.Methodology, provider fee schedules and verification dates are published alongside the data. The current version, 2026.09, was last updated Sept. 21, 2026. The index is available at test-well/research/blood-test-price-index.About TestWellTestWell offers physician-reviewed lab tests at Quest, Labcorp and BioReference locations, with no doctor visit or insurance required. Tests are available in 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. For more information about TestWell, visit test-well.

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TestWell launches open price index comparing all-in blood test costs across 12 providers News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 28, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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