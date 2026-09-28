Kulpa Foundation Announces Sydney Martinez As Future Leaders Scholarship Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Texas A&M neuroscience student recognized for academic achievement, leadership and efforts to expand access to mental health and STEM resources.

COHASSET, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Kulpa Foundation, founded by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, has announced Sydney Martinez, a sophomore studying neuroscience at Texas A&M University, as the recipient of its Future Leaders Scholarship.

The Future Leaders Scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership, community involvement and perseverance while pursuing higher education. Martinez was selected for her academic record and her work creating greater access to neuroscience education and mental health resources.

“Sydney represents the kind of leadership we hoped to support through the Future Leaders Scholarship,” said Jason Kulpa, co-founder of the Kulpa Foundation.“We are proud to recognize what she has already accomplished and help her continue toward a career where she can make an impact in neuroscience and healthcare.”

Martinez serves as Research Director at mercuri, a nonprofit developing evidence-based digital mental health resources for a global audience. She leads a team of researchers and software engineers working to help close gaps between people seeking mental health support and resources that can reach them.

She is also Director of Programs and Co-Founder of ThinkNeuro, where she has helped connect more than 1,300 students with neuroscience education and research opportunities. The organization focuses in part on creating pathways for students whose financial circumstances or geographic location might otherwise limit their access to STEM experiences.

Martinez's interest in neuroscience grew from seeing firsthand how difficult it can be for families to understand and navigate mental health challenges. Those experiences inspired her to pursue neuroscience and have shaped her commitment to making reliable information, education and support more accessible to others.

At Texas A&M, she has further explored how scientific research, healthcare and community needs intersect through the university's BUILD initiative. Martinez plans to pursue an MD/PhD and ultimately combine neuroscience research with clinical care.

“Knowledge can become a source of hope for families navigating some of life's most difficult circumstances,” Martinez said.“I hope to dedicate my career to ensuring that individuals and families facing neurological and psychiatric illness receive the understanding and care they deserve.”

Two additional Kulpa Foundation opportunities remain open and are currently accepting applications through October 31, 2026:

Health Innovations Scholarship: A $1,000 scholarship supporting students pursuing education and ideas focused on improving healthcare access, affordability and innovation. Learn more and apply at Kulpa Health Innovations Scholarship.

Care Access Program: A $1,000 award providing short-term financial assistance to individuals facing healthcare-related expenses and barriers to care. Learn more and apply at Kulpa Care Access Program.

About the Kulpa Foundation

The Kulpa Foundation, established by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to alleviating the financial burden of medical debt. Through direct assistance, educational initiatives, and strategic partnerships, the foundation provides immediate support and long-term solutions to help families navigate the devastating economic impact of health crises.

The Kulpas' mission is to create a future where medical challenges are not compounded by financial strain, ensuring that every family has the resources and support they need to heal and move forward.

For more information, visit .

The Kulpa Foundation

The Kulpa Foundation

+1 617-297-7296

email us here

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Kulpa Foundation Announces Sydney Martinez as Future Leaders Scholarship Winner News Provided By The Kulpa Foundation, The Kulpa Foundation September 28, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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