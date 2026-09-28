Dyron Bush Selected As Top CEO And Tax Strategist Of The Year By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dyron Bush at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dyron Bush, Founder and CEO of Theogony Financial, LLC, podcast host, author, and financial technology developer, was recently selected as Top CEO and Tax Strategist of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). He was chosen for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the tax and financial services industries. IAOTP, a global professional organization known for its annual awards gala and selective vetting process, recognizes accomplished and influential professionals across industries.Selection as an IAOTP award recipient is a prestigious achievement. Each year, the organization recognizes a select group of distinguished professionals for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership, longevity in their fields, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. Recipients are invited to attend IAOTP's annual awards gala at the end of the year, where their achievements are formally celebrated.With three decades of experience, Mr. Bush has established himself as a tax, accounting, and financial executive whose work spans complex taxation, CFO leadership, artificial intelligence, and software development. As Founder and CEO of Theogony Financial, LLC, he advises individuals and businesses on tax strategy, financial management, regulatory compliance, and executive decision-making.Mr. Bush's work increasingly operates at the intersection of finance and artificial intelligence. As an AI Tax and Accounting Consultant, evaluator, and professional-domain expert, he develops prompts, rubrics, scoring frameworks, and evaluation criteria used to assess the accuracy, reasoning quality, regulatory alignment, edge-case performance, and hallucination risk of advanced AI systems. He currently works with Dialectica on a project supporting Google, applying his tax, accounting, and financial expertise to AI evaluation, reasoning assessment, and professional-domain quality assurance.Mr. Bush is also a financial technology developer. His portfolio includes Theogony Nexus, a rules-based tax decision-support platform; Phalanx 9A_1, a cybersecurity and transaction-authorization platform designed to combat ransomware through layered authentication, biometrics, adaptive risk controls, and transaction-level authorization; and Ariadne and Moira, FinTech initiatives focused on intelligent workflows, automation, and AI-driven financial decision systems. His technical capabilities include advanced Excel, financial modeling, dashboards, Python, Power BI, AI-assisted coding, rules engines, workflow development, debugging, and quality assurance.Mr. Bush has appeared on television news four times, including appearances on FOX and KPRC 2, Houston's NBC affiliate, to discuss tax and financial issues. He has also been featured or published in MSN, Business Insider, Digital Journal, All Around Words, and Entrepreneur Mirrors. He hosts the Mechanics of Money podcast and writes The Ledger of Life.His areas of expertise include tax preparation and strategy, financial management, regulatory compliance, artificial intelligence evaluation, financial technology, executive leadership, business development, public speaking, and publishing.Mr. Bush earned an MBA from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Xavier University of Louisiana. His additional training includes Harvard CS50, Google Cloud AI, Anthropic Claude, and Intuit programs.Throughout his career, Mr. Bush has received numerous awards and has earned international recognition for his accomplishments. His honors include the CXO 2.0 Business Leadership Excellence Award and selection as an honoree for the Global Excellence and Leadership Awards in Riyadh. He will also be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Mr. Bush will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for his selection as Top CEO and Tax Strategist of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Bush for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Mr. Bush attributes his success to persistence, disciplined preparation, and the mentors who guided him throughout his career. Outside of his professional work, he enjoys building custom computers, practicing martial arts, and studying philosophy, science, and ancient history. Looking ahead, he plans to expand Theogony Financial's tax advisory capabilities while continuing to develop AI-enabled tax, financial, and cybersecurity platforms.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Dyron Bush Selected as Top CEO and Tax Strategist of the Year by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP September 28, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, World & Regional



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