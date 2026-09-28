Polyvance® Introduces Padded Dashboard Repair Kit For Cracked And Damaged Automotive Dashboards

Kit contents of the polyvance padded dashboard repair kit

New all-in-one repair kit combines bonding, filling, surface preparation, and texture restoration materials for common padded dashboard repairs

RAINSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Polyvance, a leading manufacturer of plastic repair products and equipment, has introduced its new Padded Dashboard Repair Kit, a complete repair system designed to help vehicle owners, restorers, and repair professionals repair common cracks and damage in padded automotive dashboards rather than replace the entire dashboard.Developed following the success of Polyvance's Padded Dash Filler, the new kit expands the repair process to include all the primary materials needed to clean, bond, fill, prepare, and restore texture to a padded dashboard in one convenient package.“Padded Dash Filler has been a successful solution for customers repairing dashboard cracks, but filler is only one part of the repair process,” said John Pennycuff, Chief Revenue Officer at Polyvance.“The Padded Dashboard Repair Kit gives customers a complete solution. Instead of figuring out which individual products they need, they now have the key materials to take a repair from the initial crack through surface restoration.”The kit includes:Padded Dash Filler - to rebuild and reshape damaged dashboard surfacesTwo-Part Urethane Adhesive - to bond and stabilize cracked areas before fillingPlastic Cleaner - to remove contaminants and properly prepare the repair areaPrimer - to prepare the repaired surface for refinishingTexture Coating - to help recreate the textured appearance commonly found on padded dashboardsCracked dashboards are particularly common in older vehicles, where years of heat, ultraviolet exposure, and repeated temperature cycling can contribute to deterioration of the padded surface. Replacement can be costly and labor intensive, and replacement dashboards for older or restoration vehicles may be difficult to locate or no longer available.“That is exactly the kind of situation where repair makes sense,” Pennycuff said.“You may have a large original component that still fits and functions exactly as intended, but one damaged area makes someone think the entire dashboard needs to be replaced. Our goal is to give people a practical alternative.”The Padded Dashboard Repair Kit was designed with automotive DIYers and enthusiasts in mind but is also suitable for vehicle restoration, used-car reconditioning, interior repair professionals, collision repair facilities, and other automotive repair applications. The introduction also reflects Polyvance's broader Rebel Against Replacement philosophy-encouraging repair whenever a damaged component can be effectively restored instead of automatically discarded and replaced.About PolyvancePolyvance helps people repair plastic. Based in Rainsville, Alabama, the company manufactures plastic repair equipment, products, and training solutions used throughout the automotive collision repair industry and a growing range of commercial, industrial, and DIY applications. For more than four decades, Polyvance has developed repair solutions that help customers restore damaged plastic components rather than automatically replacing them.The Polyvance Padded Dashboard Repair Kit is available directly from Polyvance atRepair More. Replace Less. Rebel Against Replacement.

Megan Higdon

Polyvance

+1 256-638-4103

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Polyvance® Introduces Padded Dashboard Repair Kit for Cracked and Damaged Automotive Dashboards News Provided By Polyvance September 28, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail



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