CCB Investor Notice: Johnson Fistel Investigates Coastal Financial Corporation Following $68.8 Million Credit Expense

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws. If you purchased Coastal Financial securities and suffered losses, click here to join the investigation.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Coastal Financial?

On July 30, 2026, Coastal Financial reported a quarterly net loss of $42.1 million, primarily attributable to $68.8 million in credit expenses involving a single banking-as-a-service partner. The expenses included a $22.8 million provision for credit losses and a $46.0 million valuation adjustment to a related credit enhancement asset. Coastal stated that amounts associated with the partner were not expected to be fully collected under its indemnification arrangement. Following these disclosures, Coastal Financial shares declined approximately 43.5%.

If you purchased Coastal Financial securities and suffered losses, contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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