Johnson Fistel Investigates Former Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Shareholders' Rights Following Completed $21.20-Per-Share Buyout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether former shareholders of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (formerly NYSE: ALEX) may have claims arising from the company's sale to a joint venture formed by MW Group, Blackstone Real Estate, and DivcoWest. The firm is reviewing the transaction process, the consideration paid to shareholders, and the disclosures provided before the shareholder vote.

Former Alexander & Baldwin shareholders who have questions about the transaction are encouraged to join the investigation:



There is no cost or obligation to contact the firm. Shareholders may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471. Please include a phone number when emailing.

Background

On December 8, 2025, Alexander & Baldwin announced an agreement to be acquired for $21.20 per share in cash. Shareholders approved the merger on March 9, 2026, and the transaction closed on March 12, 2026. Shareholders who held their shares through closing became entitled to $21.20 per share, less the $0.35-per-share dividend paid in January 2026, resulting in a net closing payment of $20.85 per share before any applicable withholding taxes.

Johnson Fistel is reviewing whether shareholders received adequate consideration and sufficient information to evaluate the transaction. The investigation does not establish that any director or other party engaged in wrongdoing.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. Learn more at .

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marked the eighth time the firm was recognized as a top plaintiffs' securities law firm in the United States based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | ... | ...